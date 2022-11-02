K-State enter College Football Playoff poll ranked 13th Staff reports Nov 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Kansas State’s student section prepares for a Big 12 Conference football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kansas State found itself ranked in the top 15 when the initial College Football Playoff poll was released Tuesday evening. K-State was 13th in the initial rankings, the third week that they've been ranked in the poll under head coach Chris Klieman. The Wildcats are the second-highest ranked two-loss team in the country, behind No. 10 LSU. Their two losses came versus teams that also made the initial rankings, No. 7 TCU and No. 19 Tulane. Other ranked Big 12 teams include No. 18 Oklahoma State and No. 24 Texas. The ranking is the first for the Wildcats since K-State was ranked 24th during Week 11 of the 2019 season. It's the highest ranking since K-State ended the 2014 season ranked 11th. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Poll K-state Playoff Sport College Football Team Texas Loss Recommended for you