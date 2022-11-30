11282022-mer-spt-kstatefb-18
Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum (55) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown by running back D.J. Giddens (31) during the Wildcats’ 47-27 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats face TCU in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

On Saturday, Kansas State football will face its first in-season rematch since 2000 when it travels to Arlington, Texas, to take on TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.

That year, the Wildcats played Oklahoma once in the regular season and again in the Big 12 Championship, losing close in both. This year, K-State played the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas, at the end of October, losing 38-28 in a game where it raced out to a double-digit first-half lead before going scoreless in the second half.