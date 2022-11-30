Kansas State offensive lineman Hayden Gillum (55) celebrates a fourth quarter touchdown by running back D.J. Giddens (31) during the Wildcats’ 47-27 Big 12 Conference win over Kansas on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats face TCU in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday.
On Saturday, Kansas State football will face its first in-season rematch since 2000 when it travels to Arlington, Texas, to take on TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.
That year, the Wildcats played Oklahoma once in the regular season and again in the Big 12 Championship, losing close in both. This year, K-State played the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas, at the end of October, losing 38-28 in a game where it raced out to a double-digit first-half lead before going scoreless in the second half.
While the Wildcats don’t have much experience with rematches, Klieman has been in this position multiple times thanks to his vast experience and success in the FCS playoffs while at North Dakota State. Just like during the regular season, the secret to success is preparation.
“We’ve done that an awful lot, and you still look at the most recent body of work,” Klieman said. “You’ve got to see what worked and what didn’t work. You don’t want to reinvent the wheel in any respect because there’s a reason why we’re here. There’s a reason why they are here. Yeah, you’ve got to make some adjustments to the plan, but it’s going to still come down to a lot of one-on-one matchups, but you try not to make too much of it other than you and our players (and) their players know who they’re going against. But schematically, you still have to do what your kids know.”
Both teams have changed since that mild October evening in Fort Worth.
The Wildcats have found a consistent identity on offense behind junior quarterback Will Howard, who was forced into action versus the Horned Frogs during the second series of the game. Defensively, they’ve been as strong as any team in the conference, despite suffering some key injuries in the secondary.
“We’ve become more disciplined,” Klieman said. “Our penalties have been down. Our turnovers have been down and we’ve been opportunistic with our offense when we get turnovers. We have stayed in the fight when things aren’t going well. … I think our guys know it’s never going to be easy, and they have to find a way to stick together. (They) believe in each other, believe in the process (and) believe in the program.”
TCU has also improved along its undefeated campaign, and aside from a blowing out Iowa State last week, the Horned Frogs have battled their way through close game after close game, finding new ways to escape with a win each week.
“They are better,” Klieman said. “I hope we’re better for going through the games that we have. Even though we suffered one loss after that we had some really good road wins in tough places to win. And so I think our guys gained some confidence there but I know they’re better. You know, they’ve had tough games. They had hard fought wins and when you have those games, it makes you better because you got to find ways (to win) when maybe it’s not going right all the time.”
Martinez wasn’t the only injury K-State suffered in the loss versus TCU. Multiple other Wildcats, especially on the defensive end, went down, forcing several young guys, many of which had played little to no minutes prior, to step in after K-State jumped out to 28-10 lead just before the end of half.
“There’s a lot of guys that played, especially on defense, that either are not playing right now or helping us on special teams,” Klieman said. “You know, you forget we played three quarterbacks that game. When I was going back and looking at it, I forgot that (freshman quarterback Jake Rubley) even got in there. That was a physical game. We lost some some bodies, but they came back and beat us. I mean we can say all we want about we didn’t do this or didn’t do that, but give TCU credit. They came back from being down and stayed the course and stayed in the fight and found a way to get ahead and win the ballgame.”
As for the K-State players, the loss was particularly tough to swallow. Despite all of the adversity K-State faced, the Wildcats still only trailed the now No. 3 team in the country by three headed into the fourth quarter.
“I was sick after that game,” senior center Hayden Gillum said. “I met with (offensive line coach Connor Riley) the next morning and it was probably one of the harder losses in the year. I know every loss isn’t fun, but that one I left and I was like, ‘there’s a lot out there,’ and I think a lot of the guys had the same taste in their mouth. We know we owe these guys one, and we know we can give them more than the first round, so we’re excited.”
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at the home of Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised nationally on ABC and ESPN’s College Gameday will be broadcasting from Arlington prior to the game.