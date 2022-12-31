NEW ORLEANS — For roughly 12 minutes, Kansas State looked more than capable of competing with, and beating, one of the best from the mighty SEC. But for the rest of Saturday’s 45-29 loss to No. 5 Alabama in the 89th Allstate Sugar Bowl, they were out-matched and out-played by the Crimson Tide, leading to their largest margin of defeat in a bowl game in school history.
After two defensive stops in a row for K-State, the K-State offense found itself at its own 2-yard line up 3-0 after a 41-yard field goal from Ty Zentner.
Junior starting quarterback Will Howard handed the ball off the junior Deuce Vaughn and, after a huge block on Tide linebacker Henry To’oTo’o by junior guard Cooper Beebe, Vaughn shot through the middle of the Alabama defense into wide open space, outrunning the rest of the Crimson Tide on his way to a 88-yard touchdown run.
Vaughn ended the day with 133 yards on 22 carries, 107 of which came in the first quarter.
The run was the second longest in the 89-year history of the Sugar Bowl and the longest given up by Alabama in 20 years.
The touchdown gave K-State a 10-0 lead, but the Tide didn’t wait long get on the board.
Less than three minutes later, junior quarterback Bryce Young capped off a six play, 69-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bond just two plays after finding running back Jahmyr Gibbs on third-and-10 for 60 yards.
The former Heisman winner who’s projected to be a top-5 pick the next NFL draft showed exactly why he’s so highly thought of, ending the day with five touchdowns and 321 yards through the air on 15-of-21 passing
After a three-and-out by K-State on the Wildcats’ next drive, Alabama’s offense got rolling again. A 47-yard pass to Jermaine Burton set up a one-yard touchdown to Cameron Latu, giving the Crimson Tide their first lead of the night.
Five different Alabama receivers had 40 or more yards in the game, led by Burton who had 87 yards on three catches.
K-State’s offense found life but not endzone as the Wildcats methodically made their way down the field on a 18-play, 73-yard 10-plus drive that featured three fourth downs and two conversions.
Senior recievers Malik Knowles and Kade Warner and sophomore tight end Ben Sinnott each made huge catches on third and fourth down to keep the drive alive.
K-State was stopped at the Alabama 2-yard line after a throw from Howard to tight end Ben Sinnott in the endzone was just a hair off.
Howard was on target up to that point, but ended the day with 210 yards on 18-of-35 passing with two interceptions.
Alabama ate up the vast majority of the next half driving the length of the field, finishing the driving with back-to-back 20-plus yard passes to Burton and Latu before finding Burton from 12-yards out to extend the lead to 21-10 heading into the half.
Coming out of the half, K-State attempted a surprise onside kick but Alabama recovered at the K-State 46 and three plays later, scored on a tough 32-yard pass from Young to Ja’Corey Brooks in the back right corner of the endzone.
On third-and-8, Howard was picked off for the second time, this time by Crimson Tide safety Brian Branch, giving Alabama the ball at K-State’s 17. Howard was first intercepted on the opening drive of the game
Alabama’s Jase McClellan ran it in from 12 yards out, stiff-arming a K-State defender on his way into the endzone, giving Alabama a 35-10 lead.
The Crimson Tide’s scoring streak was finally interrupted midway through the third quarter when the K-State defense forced its first punt since the first quarter, and the Wildcats drove into the redzone and came away with a 28-yard field goal to get within three scores, 35-13.
The Tide responded back just as the third quarter ended. Young connected with Kobe Prentice who went on to break two K-State tackles on his way to a 47-yard touchdown, Young’s fifth of the day.
Alabama tacked on a 49-yard field goal with 11 minutes to play, pushing their lead to 45-13.
The Wildcats did finally get that second touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Junior running back and Colby native Jordan Schippers finished off a 10-play, 71-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run.
The loss ends what has been an overall great season for the Wildcats. They now head into the offseason with some uncertainty as multiple key pieces on this team, including Vaughn and junior defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah have yet to publicly announced whether or not they’ll be returning for their season seasons.