Kansas State’s Haley Warner hits past Baylor’s Lauren Harrison during the Wildcats’ four-set Big 12 Conference loss to the Bears on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Elena Baka recorded a career-high 20 kills, but it wasn’t enough Saturday as Kansas State volleyball fell to No. 14 Baylor in four sets 28-30, 29-27, 25-23, 25-23.

The Wildcats (12-9, 3-5 Big 12) hung close with the Bears throughout the match, and posted a hitting percentage of .239 while Baylor hit .229.

