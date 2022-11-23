Heroics from senior point guard Markquis Nowell and dominance in overtime led the Kansas State men to a 96-87 win over Nevada in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic Tuesday evening.
K-State led by nine with a little more than four minutes to play in regulation following a 12-2 that came after the Wildcats trailed for a good portion of the second half. The Wolf Pack answered right back though, putting up a 13-2 run to take an 80-78 lead with 11 seconds to play.
The Wildcats did not panic though. Nowell got the ball after a rebound by Keyontae Johnson after a missed Nevada free throw and drove directly into the lane, forcing the game-tying layup to fall with four seconds to play, ensuring overtime.
"Big time players make big time plays in big time moments," head coach Jerome Tang said. "That was a big time moment for us and he stepped up made those plays.
"We work on it every day in practice. We wanted a high ball screen to get Markquis going down hill and have guys crashing the glass to give him an option to either make a shot or make a play for somebody else. I liked our poise in that moment and we were prepared for it."
Nowell, who had a game-high 29 points, made countless plays down the stretch and went on to score nine of the Wildcats’ 16 points in overtime.
"He's learning how to stick to his habits in crucial situation, rather than making stuff up," Tang said. "It's easy to see it when he's making stuff up and it's easy to see when he's operating within what we want to do. And so there were more moments tonight where he stuck with what we wanted to do, rather than him making up his own stuff."
Nowell also had 11 assists, his second straight game with double-digits dimes.
He is just the fifth-player in school history with with 20 or more points and 10 or more assists in a game, the first since Angel Rodriguez had 21 points and 10 assists versus TCU in 2013. He was just a point shy of becoming the first play in school history to have 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds in a game.
"Throughout the course of the game, I thought he was a lion and he was with his group and he got people the ball,” Tang said. “But when we got to the end of regulation (and into) overtime, it was time for him to be a tiger and go eat what he killed and he did a great job."
Nowell wasn’t the only Wildcat that lit up the scoreboard. Johnson ended the night with a career-high 28 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 10-of-11 made free throws.
“I feel like my teammates helped me get involved,” Johnson said. “I was just trying to take advantage of what the defense gave me and attack hard.”
Nowell and Johnson were the first two players to both score 25 or more points in a game since Michael Beasley had 33 and Bill Walker had 25 in a home win over Colorado in 2008.
The 57 combined points between two players is the most since Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes combined for 57 points at Iowa State in 2017.
Johnson also led the team’s rebounding effort, finishing with nine. As a team, K-State dominated on the boards, grabbing 36 to just 22 for Nevada.
"They showed a lot of toughness," Tang said. "They say offense sells tickets and defense wins games, but rebounding wins championships and this was the first time that we've out-rebounded a team on both offensive and defensive (glass).”
The Wildcats trailed by as a much as seven early on in the second half, but they managed to get things within a basket soon after and stayed either slightly ahead or within striking distance for the rest of the half.
When both teams went on fairly major runs in the closing minutes, Tang was encouraged that the Wildcats were able to weather it, recover and continue making plays down the stretch.
“We learned a lot about what happens when teams go on runs on us and how we're going to handle it,” Tang said. “We understand that it's a game of runs and we're going to make the run. That was huge. Trusting each other on defense and figuring out where we can take on people on offense. That's just all part of it. But you got to do it in close games like this in order to be able to really grow. We are heading in the right direction, we've got a ways to go, but we're heading in the right direction."
The Wolf Pack were led by Jarod Lucas who ended the night with 20 points and had eight of Nevada’s first 10 points in the game. Center Will Baker had 19 points and was a force down low, but fouled out late in the second half thanks to a charge taken by Johnson.
The Wolf Pack also lost their third leading scorer, point guard Kevin Blackshear, to foul trouble late in the game after he put up 17 points and 10 assists. Forward Darrion Williams, who also fouled out, scored 10 points along with forward Tre Coleman who also had 10.
“I thought (Nevada) were really good offensive team and they were in a rhythm in the second half,” Tang said. “It was the first time that our defense was better in the second half than the first, and it was away from our bench. So we grew up some there, talking to each other. I'm so proud of of the guys and their resilience, their fight and their toughness."
The win propels K-State to the championship game versus LSU. The Tigers (5-0) have breezed their way through the tournament, beating both Illinois State and Akron by double-digits.
"This is a toughness game," Tang said. "Both teams going to have to quickly turn around and recover and (we'll have to) come out tomorrow and rely on our habits, pretty much like tonight. They're going to run some stuff that we're not going to be prepared for and we want our habits that we've worked on all summer long and all season to take over. The toughest team is gonna win."
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FloSports.