Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman speaks with quarterback Adrian Martinez during the first half of a non-conference game against Tulane on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The Wildcats lost to the Green Wave, 17-10.
Strains of “Go Wave, Go” echoed over Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday afternoon as Kansas State fans made their way to the exits following a grueling 17-10 defeat at the hands of Tulane.
Both teams struggled offensively throughout the entirety of the game as they combined 14 total punts while K-State (2-1) added four turnovers on downs of their own.
The Wildcats went 2-for-15 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down. Tulane went 1-for-12 on third down but did convert on a pivotal fourth down to ice the game late in the fourth quarter, their only attempt of the day.
"Put that on me, don't put that on the kids," Klieman said. "I believe in our offense, I believe in Coach Klein. I believe we're going to make those plays."
Tulane scored first on their third drive of the day, finding the end zone on a 1-yard run from junior running back Tyjae Spears after a nine-play, 91-yard drive.
K-State turned the ball over on downs on its next drive, but the Wildcat defense quickly forced a three-and-out and punt.
The Wildcats marched their way to the Tulane 21 where Martinez found senior wide receiver Kade Warner on a beautiful reception for the score, tying the game with 2:43 to play in the half.
Martinez ended the game going 21 of 31 for 150 yards and a touchdown.
Tulane attempted to drive the field again before the half, but senior linebacker Daniel Green read Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt’s eyes and picked the ball off at the K-State 28 and returned it 49 yards.
The Wildcats attempted to score before half but could not find the end zone, leading sophomore kicker Chris Tennant to hit a 22-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Wildcats a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.
The Wildcats rushing attack was not as potent as its been throughout the early part of the season. K-State wound up with 186 yards total, including just 81 for Deuce Vaughn, breaking his streaking of eight straight games with 100 or more yards.
Vaughn was also kept out of end zone, snapping a streak of nine straight games with a rushing touchdown, which was the fifth-longest streak in school history.
K-State’s first drive of the second half stalled out and ended on a turnover on downs.
Tulane took the ball and drove down and tied things up on a 30-yard field goal.
The two teams traded the ball nine times before, on their second-to-last drive on the day, the Green Wave (3-0) went 52 yards in a little over two minutes to take the final lead of the game, on a four-yard throw and catch from Pratt to wide receiver Tyrick James.
K-State had nearly four and a half minutes to put together a scoring drive but just like 10 of the 12 drives prior, stalled out and punted with 2:18 play, hoping to get one final chance to tie things up.
The Wildcats used all three of their timeouts and had Tulane stopped at 4th-and-1 on the Green Wave’s own 24, but a quarterback sneak by Pratt gave Tulane the last yard that they needed, allowing the visitors to drain the clock and celebrate the win.
K-State will now head into Big 12 play as a road trip to No. 6 Oklahoma awaits next Saturday.
Klieman described the loss as the team's "first adversity of 2022" after starting the year in January with a win in the Texas Bowl.
"We've had nothing but but great times since (the bowl game). Now we've got adversity and let's see how we respond, because it struck."