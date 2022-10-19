Every week in the Big 12 brings a new and exciting challenge for the Kansas State defense and this Saturday is no different.
No. 8 TCU has one of the most explosive and dynamic offenses in the conference, ranking first in the Big 12 in total yards per game, second in rush yards per game and third in pass yards per game .
The Horned Frogs lead the nation in big plays (a run of at least 12 yards or a pass of 15 yards or more) and rank second in the nation in yards per play, third in points per game and third in yards per game .
A far cry from last season where they only averaged 28.7 points per game, 17.1 less than they’re averaging this year.
They’re led by senior quarterback Max Duggan who has shown himself to be one of the best signal callers in the country, ranking sixth in passing efficiency. He's also a dangerous runner, racking up 261 yards and four touchdowns so far this season including a huge 67-yard touchdown run versus Oklahoma.
"His ability to run the football, whether it's designed runs or scrambles, has been a nightmare for teams, as well as spreading the ball out," Klieman said. "Their receivers are playing at a really high level right now, their running backs are playing at a high level, they're blocking up front really well. And then you mix in the amount of tempo that they're running. They're getting a lot of people misaligned and then they just throw in some easy smoke screens that you think would be knocked down for three or four (yards) and they're getting 15 to 18 yards. Then they're able to win on their shot plays, but I think it's a credit to where Duggan is at and how he's playing because he's making them go."
What’s helped Duggan explode this season is his supporting cast. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston has been on fire over the last several games, catching 22 passes for 386 yard and two touchdowns in the last two contests after only catching 12 balls for 114 yards in the first four games of the season. He had 14 receptions versus Kansas which ranked as the second-most by a player in a game this season.
He’s 6-foot-4, which means he can absolutely get up and fight for a catch if need be, but he also has the blazing speed to burn you if you miss a tackle.
"The last few weeks he's been off the charts," Klieman said. "(He's) one of the best receivers in in college football. He's always been a productive player. He shows up every year when we play him, because we've played him a few times. You can't shut him down, he's too talented. But the last few weeks he's taken his game to another level. They're finding different ways to get him the football. What has been so impressive is the yards after catch ... We have to do a tremendous job on the perimeter of getting off blocks, as well as tackling."
K-State, meanwhile has the best passing efficiency defense in the conference, and the 15th best in the country, allowing an average efficiency of 113.34. They’ve picked off nine passes so far this season and have only allowed seven touchdowns through the air.
Duggan has only thrown one pick this season, but averaged a little under seven a year in the previous three seasons. Last season, K-State and junior Felix Anudike-Uzomah got to Duggan four times and absolutely rattled him. If they can get the same pressure, TCU's likely to make a mistake.
"You're just preaching to the guys that there's really good offenses in this league and in college football," Klieman said. "And oftentimes, it's you forgetting the play that happened to you so that you can get your focus back and go to the next play and find a way to get a stop... I think our coaching staff on defense has done a great job of keeping the guys focused and realizing that every offense, in this league especially, is going to be able to move the football. You just have to find a way to get stops in the red zone."
K-State has held every team they've played to below their scoring average, which will be imperative on Saturday. The Wildcats have shown explosiveness in spurts, but not consistently enough to get into a track meet with a team like TCU.
"We take a large amount of pride in that," junior safety Kobe Savage said. "We just trust (defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman's) plan and everything he puts into place. We really believe in that we're the MOB."
The Wildcats are also coming off of a bye week, while TCU just slogged through a double-overtime, emotional victory over a top-10 Oklahoma State team. One might think that gives K-State a decided advantage, but Klieman’s not sure he buys into that.
"You can say you're fresher,” Klieman said. “You could say that you should keep playing because it's going well for you. Once (the game) kicks off at 7:05 or 7:10 or whatever time it's going to kick off, you can throw all those things out the window because you're you're still going to do what you do probably on both sides and you're not going to reinvent the wheel on either side of the ball. And so I don't think it's it's a huge deal, especially once it gets kicked off.”
Kickoff in Fort Worth is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.