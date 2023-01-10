Cheez It Bowl Football

Former Florida State running back Treshaun Ward (8) rushes during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma on Dec. 29 in Orlando, Fla. Ward announced that he was leaving the Seminoles to play for Kansas State on Tuesday. 

 Associated Press

Help is on the way for the Kansas State offense after the the early departure of star running back of Deuce Vaughn for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this month. 

On Tuesday, former Florida State running back Treshaun Ward announced that he would be transferring to K-State after a solid two seasons in Tallahassee. 