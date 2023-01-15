09192022-mer-spt-kstatefb-25
Kansas State linebacker Daniel Green runs back an interception during the Wildcats’ 17-10 non-conference loss to Tulane on Sept. 17, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Green announced on Saturday that he would be returning to K-State for a final season. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

In perhaps the biggest surprise of Kansas State football's offseason so far, senior middle linebacker Daniel Green confirmed that he will be returning for a sixth and final season. 

The Portland, Oregon native and defensive captain announced the news Saturday evening in a statement on his social media. 