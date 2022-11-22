Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman looks on as the Wildcats fall to Texas, 34-27, in a Big 12 Conference game Nov. 5 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State closes out the regular season versus rival Kansas in the 120th playing of the Sunflower Showdown.
The prospect of a competitive Sunflower Showdown is not something Kansas State has had to really worry about since the first year of Bill Snyder’s second stint back in 2009.
The Wildcats have been dominant in their 13-game win streak in the series, beating the Jayhawks by 21 or more points in nine of their last 13 matchups, including a 35-10 victory last year in Lawrence.
“The last couple of years, it hasn’t been as competitive game as it will be this year and give credit to them,” quarterback Will Howard said. “(Kansas head coach Lance Leipold) has built a culture there and you can tell and they’ve bought in and they’re much improved from what they have been.”
This year’s Jayhawks will roll into Manhattan on Saturday with a much different swagger. Kansas is in the midst of their best season since 2009. The Jayhawks have won six games this year, guaranteeing them a bowl bid for the first time in 13 years.
They were ranked in the top 25 earlier this season and hosted College Gameday. They’ve dropped off since then, partially thanks to injuries, but the message has been sent: this is not a Kansas team to be taken lightly.
“I think the biggest thing is believing,” Klieman said. “I don’t know their roster, but they’re playing hard and they’re believing and they do have talented players without question, but they’re playing inspired. Them getting to a bowl game I know is huge for the program, and I know that this is kind of the potential cherry on top for them with this game, because they’re already bowl eligible, so they really don’t have anything to lose.”
K-State players have definitely noticed the improvements Kansas has made this season, and while that ups the excitement of the game slightly, the Wildcats preparation for a competent Jayhawk team stays the same as it was when Kansas was one of the worst teams in the country.
“Maybe (the mentality) is a little bit different for (Kansas players),” senior cornerback Julius Brents said. “But we like that though. We love it.”
A competitive Kansas squad isn’t the only thing that makes this edition, the 120th, of the Sunflower Showdown unique.
For just the sixth time in the history over the series and third time in the last 44 years, K-State is closing out the regular season with the Sunflower Showdown. They also ended the season versus Kansas in 2013 and 2006.
“I think the big thing for me since I’ve been here that makes us view this a little differently,” Klieman said. “And I think that’s probably a good thing (that the game is at the end of the season). I don’t know where that’s going or how that’s determined, but I think rivalry games should be played later in the season, whether it’s Week 11, Week 12, I think is great for both teams, no matter what the record is.”
With Thanksgiving just days before the game and the pageantry of senior day before kick-off, there will be a lot going on aside from the game itself. Klieman stressed the importance of his players keeping their eye on the prize, especially considering a win guarantees the Wildcats a spot in the Big 12 championship game next week in Arlington, Texas.
“It’s interesting, we talked about it at length on Monday, because it’s not a normal week for a variety of reasons,” Klieman said. “There’s so many distractions that could come up if you’re not focused on the task at hand, which is your preparation each day. If you attack that preparation each day, and make sure to not skip any steps and have no shortcuts, if you do all those things right you’re gonna get to Saturday in a good place.”
The Wildcats and Jayhawks will kick things off Saturday at 7 p.m.
The game will be televised nationally on FOX. It will be just the second primetime Sunflower Showdown in Manhattan in series history.