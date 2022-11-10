11072022-mer-spt-kstatefb-2
From left, Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, linebacker Austin Moore and safety Cincere Mason take Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders out of bounds during the Wildcats’ 34-27 loss to the Longhorns on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

No. 23 Kansas State’s performance in short-yardage, late-downs situations may be the key Saturday in the Wildcats’ game at Baylor.

“If you think we go for it a few times on fourth down…” head coach Chris Klieman said. “It’s going to be a game of possessions because (Baylor) is going to hang on to the football, and if it is third-and-7, they’re going to try to get it to fourth-and-short to go for it again to try to keep the football away from people.”