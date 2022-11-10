From left, Kansas State cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, linebacker Austin Moore and safety Cincere Mason take Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders out of bounds during the Wildcats’ 34-27 loss to the Longhorns on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
No. 23 Kansas State’s performance in short-yardage, late-downs situations may be the key Saturday in the Wildcats’ game at Baylor.
“If you think we go for it a few times on fourth down…” head coach Chris Klieman said. “It’s going to be a game of possessions because (Baylor) is going to hang on to the football, and if it is third-and-7, they’re going to try to get it to fourth-and-short to go for it again to try to keep the football away from people.”
Baylor is the second best team in the Big 12 on fourth down. They’ve gone for it 30 times and converted on 21 of them for a 70% conversion rate. Only West Virginia, who’s attempted to go for it on fourth down nine less times than the Bears, has a better conversion percentage (71.4%).
“From their 30-yard line on, (Baylor) is a four-down team,” senior defensive end Jaylen Pickle said. “We have to limit their first two plays to short, minimal gains because if we end up in second-and-5 and then third-and-2, then they’re obviously going for it. We have to get them backed-up and off-schedule.”
While that might seem exhausting, no one in the Big 12 has been better in stopping teams on fourth down than K-State. Teams have attempted to go for it on fourth down 21 times this season versus the Wildcats, and only seven have been successful conversions.
The Wildcats are also pretty good about getting teams to fourth down. In 135 third-down conversion attempts this season, the Wildcats have only allowed a first down 48 times, holding teams to a 35.56% conversion rate.
Part of what makes the Bears so successful in short-yardage situations is their ground attack.
The Bears are fourth in the Big 12 in rush yards per game (210.33 yards) and first overall in rushing touchdowns this season with 31, six more than second-place TCU.
“I just think they have a decent running game, for sure,” senior safety Josh Hayes said. “And then just off of that, they have a lot of play action stuff. So being able to read the difference between when they actually are running the ball versus when they’re trying to draw eyes to get guys open on the back end, I think that’s really what’s tough about them.”
Leading the way for the Bears on the ground is freshman running back Richard Reese who is only eighth in the conference in yards per rush (88.67), but is fifth in yards per game (88.67) and first in the conference in rushing touchdowns with 13.
“He’s got great vision,” Klieman said. “He’s got tremendous balance. He understands, for a young player, the scheme that they’re trying to run with. On some of the wider outside zone, he’s able to get vertical pretty well and run through arm tackles, but he’s also got the speed to beat you on the edge.”
The Bears have multiple viable rushing options aside from Reese, including junior Craig Williams who averages 57.3 yards per game, junior Qualan Jones who averages 40.2 yards per game and junior Tay McWilliams who averages 33.5 yards per game.
“It keeps bodies fresh more than anything,” Klieman said. “I think they have a multitude of running backs that can make plays. They’ve got a bunch of wide receivers that can make plays, tight ends are a factor. I think it comes back to (sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen). He knows how to distribute the ball, he’s so comfortable for a young player in what he sees. All of them understand that the runs are going to set up everything and if you can’t stop the run, it’s gonna be a long day for you.”
In K-State’s two Big 12 losses, they’ve struggled stopping the run, including last week when they gave up 269 yards on the ground, 209 of which belonged to Bijan Robinson.
Versus TCU, the Horned Frogs rushed for 215 yards, 153 of which came from starting running back Kendre Miller.
But between the two, the Wildcats held Oklahoma State to just 54 yards total on the ground.
“You try to simulate a lot of fits,” Klieman said. “You try to simulate a lot of schemes. The simulation didn’t work against TCU and it worked really well against Oklahoma State. Then it didn’t work as well (versus Texas). You can’t simulate Bijan Robinson very well. But it’s something that we have to do, a really good job stopping the run and this is going to be one of those weeks. That’s going to be really tough. We’ve got to get a lot of hats to the ball.”
The Wildcats and the Bears kick-off at 6 p.m. Saturday in Waco. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.