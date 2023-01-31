After just one season in Manhattan, Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward is leaving for a job at Illinois.
On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that former Bill Snyder assistant and current Illinois head coach Bret Bielema was targeting the Ward for the Illini's open running backs coach position.
Ward, who coached at Illinois from 2016-18, confirmed the hire later that evening by posting a picture of himself in an Illinois sweater with the caption "Home..." on his Twitter. Ward also spent time at both Northern Illinois and Western Illinois during his coaching tenure.
K-State head coach Chris Klieman hired Ward from Temple after the firing of former offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Courtney Messingham.
Ward helped elevate K-State's passing game last season, leading to career-best performances from all three of K-State's top pass catchers (Malik Knowles, Phillip Brooks and Kade Warner).
The Wildcats ended the 2022 season with the fourth-most completions in a season in school history (242) and the sixth-most passing yards in a season in school history (2,947).
Ward was also instrumental on the recruiting trail, helping the Wildcats wrangle a solid class of wide receivers to help fill a depleted room, including incoming freshmen Jayce Brown, Tre Spivey, Wesley Watson, Andre Davis and Iowa transfer Keagan Johnson.
Those five will join Brooks as well as fellow returners RJ Garcia and Jadon Jackson.
The new wide receivers coach will be the fourth for the Wildcats in the last four seasons.