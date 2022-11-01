Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson drives for a shot against Washburn guard Michael Keegan during the Wildcats’ exhibition Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State defeated the Ichabods, 76-49.
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson drives for a shot against Washburn guard Michael Keegan during the Wildcats’ exhibition Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State defeated the Ichabods, 76-49.
The Jerome Tang era got off to a strong, but imperfect start Tuesday evening with a 76-49 win over Washburn in a season-opening exhibition.
“Tonight, the energy was great,” Tang said. “It was fun to be out there and watch the guys really get after it. I thought they flew around in the first half and played with great passion. I thought they tried to share the ball and sometimes they shared a little bit too much, gave it to the other team, and so we’re gonna cut down on that. But overall, it’s a great start, and we got a long way to go.”
All 15 players on the Wildcats’ roster logged time out on the court, led by sophomore Cam Carter who led the team in both points (13) and total minutes played (24).
Carter, who started Tuesday’s game, ended the night with 4-for-7 shooting, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin was the Wildcats only other double-digit scorer with 11, but four other Wildcats had at least seven points, including senior guard Markquis Nowell (8 points), senior forward Keyontae Johnson (8), junior forward David N’Guessan (8) and senior guard Tykei Greene (7), who made Bramlage erupt after finishing a lob dunk from senior guard Desi Sills in the first half.
Tang hopes that balance and versatility will continue to guide his team as they head into the season.
“I think we have a team full of role players,” Tang said. “And everybody’s role will change on any given night based on what the other team is doing. … Then, at the end of the night, I hope that at every press conference we have different dudes sitting up here, because that means that different guys stepped up at different times.”
The Wildcats were also monsters on the boards, outrebounding the Ichabods 54-38.
K-State got off to a strong start, scoring the first seven points of the contest and 10 of the first 12.
Washburn hit their first field goal at the 18:02 mark of the first half and then did not hit another shot until the 10:21 mark.
They hit their third shot of the game nearly three and a half minute later. In that span, the lead for K-State grew to 24 points.
K-State’s defense was relentless, holding 25.9% shooting in the game while forcing 20 turnovers.
“I think that we had a really good energy to start shoot around and that transferred over on the court," Nowell said. "We have a great group of guys that want to win bad, we have a great coaching staff who wants to win just as bad, so I think that energy transferred over to the game.”
The Wildcats struggled closing out the first half, going the final 4:57 without a made basket, but still led 45-23 heading into the break.
Those struggles continued into the second half as five straight empty possessions, including four turnovers, kept K-State from extending their lead.
Tang fretted about his team’s ball security leading into Saturday’s game and his concerns were proven valid. The Wildcats ended the night with 19 turnovers, split fairly evening between both halves.
“Our goal is 11 or less turnovers a game,” Tang said. “We have the guards and enough versatile guys that, if we play the right way and don’t do some things that we’re not supposed to do. The game of basketball is very simple. But’s it hard to do simple. So our job is to do simple better.”
However, thanks in part to the Wildcats’ stellar defense, Washburn were never able to bridge the gap back to within 20 for the duration of the game.
The Wildcats hit a game-high 34-point lead following a monster two-handed dunk from sophomore Jerrell Colbert who did not play in the first half.
Despite only playing eight minutes, Colbert ended the night with five points of 2-of-3 shooting including 1-of-3 from the free throw line to go along with a rebound and a game-high five blocks.
“He does do that at practice," Nowell said. "I mean he’s been working tremendously hard and he’s been putting in the work and you know the work showed today. All the guys were happy for Jerrell today.”
K-State will have the rest of the week to retool and refine before officially opening the season next Monday versus Texas-Rio Grande Valley, coached by former Wildcat assistant Matt Figger.
While Tuesday featured a somewhat substantial student section, there were still plenty of open seats in other parts of the arena for Tang’s debut.
Announced attendance was 6,800, which is roughly half of Bramlage’s capacity. Tang is hopeful for a more robust crowd for Monday night’s game, which is a double-header with the Wildcat women who are playing Central Arkansas.
“We’d love to sell out, but we understand we have to earn it,” Tang said. “Our fans have been unbelievable. They’ve been engaging, they’ve helped us in recruiting, you see what they do for the football team, so fans impact winning. They do impact winning, and so I’m thankful that we have fans in Manhattan that want to impact winning. They’re gonna show up and they’re going to help us.”