20221121_LC_MBB_RI_057.JPG
Buy Now

Junior forward Nae’Qwan Tomlin shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of K-State’s 77-57 win over Rhode Island in the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic Saturday in George Town. Tomlin led all scorers with 15 points while also chipping in six rebounds and five blocks.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

The island sun, sand and surf seemed to suit the Kansas State men just fine Monday evening as the Wildcats opened the Cayman Islands Classic basketball tournament with a 77-57 win over Rhode Island in a game that was never really close from the jump.

Three Wildcats ended in double-figures, led by junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin who led all players with 15 points. Senior Keyontae Johnson ended the game with 14 and junior David N’Guessan had 12.

Recommended for you