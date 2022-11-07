MS100088.JPG
Senior Tykei Green dunks over several Texas-Rio Grande Valley players after a baseline drive in the first half of K-State's win over the Vaqueros Monday night in the season-opening. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

It was an electric first night of the season for the Kansas State men and first-year head coach Jerome Tang as the Wildcats demolished Texas-Rio Grande Valley 93-59 in front of a near-full and raucous student section Monday night.

The win is Tang’s first as a head coach, officially. Tang and the Wildcats also won their exhibition game last week and the new coach won four games at Baylor as an interim head coach, none of which count toward his total record.