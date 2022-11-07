It was an electric first night of the season for the Kansas State men and first-year head coach Jerome Tang as the Wildcats demolished Texas-Rio Grande Valley 93-59 in front of a near-full and raucous student section Monday night.
The win is Tang’s first as a head coach, officially. Tang and the Wildcats also won their exhibition game last week and the new coach won four games at Baylor as an interim head coach, none of which count toward his total record.
The 93 points were the most scored in a season-opener since 2014.
The Wildcats were led by senior Markquis Nowell and junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin who both had 14. Nowell was 3-of-5 from the floor, all of which came from 3-point land. He also had a game-high seven assists, four steals and just one turnover.
Tomlin, meanwhile, was 6-of-12 from the floor with eight rebounds which was a team-high.
Joining those two in double-digits was senior forward Keyontae Johnson who had 13, senior center Abayomi Iyiola who had 12 and senior guard Desi Sills and junior forward Ismael Massoud who each had 10.
Monday was the first time K-State has had six players finish with double-figures in points since a game versus Utah State in December of 2016.
Rio Grande Valley senior Justin Johnson, a Southern Miss transfer, was the Vaqueros main source of offense Monday night, leading all players with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early 15-3 lead after a 10-0 run that featured an acrobatic dunk from senior Tykei Greene.
That run was comprised in a larger 22-4 blitz throughout the second five minutes of the game that featured 4 3-pointers (two from Johnson) and a dunk from Nae’Qwan Tomlin off a behind-the-back pass from Markquis Nowell, pushing the lead to 27-7 with 10 minutes to play in the first half.
A Vaquero 3-pointer at the 4:27 mark of the first half which was the first field goal for Rio Grande Valley in over three minutes. The Wildcats responded right back though with an outside make of their own from Greene.
The Wildcats shot 56.1% from behind the arc in the first half.
K-State led by as much as 30 in the first half and went into halftime leading 52-26 after a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Greene.
In the second half, the Wildcats’ weren’t nearly as flashy, but they were effective, stretching the lead to as much as 36 on 39.4% shooting.
Iyiola was dominant in the second period, going 5-of-5 from the floor, scoring 10 of his 12 total points, which led all Wildcat bench scorers.
Up next, K-State will travel to Berkley, California, on Friday to take on California in Tang’s first road game.. The game is scheduled to tip at 6 p.m. and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.