Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell shoots under pressure from Texas-Rio Grande Valley forward Alex Horiuk during the second half of Monday in Manhattan. The Wildcats beat California Friday evening, 63-54.
On-court adversity struck for the first time in Kansas State coach Jerome Tang’s young tenure Friday night in the Wildcats’ 63-54 win at California.
The Wildcats (2-0) rocketed out to a double-digit lead midway through the first half, then grew that lead to as much as 20 in the second half before the Golden Bears (0-2) fought their way back to within a point. Strong defense down the stretch allowed K-State to fight off a final push by the home team and walk away with Tang’s first road win of his career.
“You never want to go through what we went through in the second half,” Tang said. “But the whole reason we played (this game) was to play in an adverse situation where the game is going to be close and you have to grind it out and show poise because the crowd is getting a little loud.”
Senior wing Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting to go along with nine rebounds.
“There was a stretch there were we were struggling and we went to him four consecutive times and something good happened each time,” Tang said. “I see his confidence growing, his conditioning growing. It’s fun to see.”
Senior point guard Markquis Nowell had 13 points on just three made buckets, but he did hit six of his seven free throws. Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin rounded out the double-digit scorers for the Wildcats with 11 points.
K-State and Cal traded buckets through 13 points until the Wildcats started to pull away, extending their lead to 10 on a stop-and-pop shot right in front of the basket from Johnson with a little more than five minutes to play in the half.
The Golden Bears went scoreless for more than six minutes in the first half and did not hit a shot from the field for more than 11 minutes.
“I thought our speed and quickness affected them,” Tang said. “But also, when you play defense in front of your bench, you have the whole team calling out their actions and helping you on that end … I thought the bench did a great job of relaying information out there and the guys were really locked in.”
In that stretch, Tomlin added to his highlight reel, snagging a ball that Nowell knocked loose, one of Cal’s 15 turnovers in the first half, and passing to to Nowell. Nowell took it down the court and found Tomlin again, who then one-hand jammed it home off a behind the back pass.
“We practice a lot together and I know what he’s capable of on a fast break,” Nowell said. “When he gave it up, I knew I was giving right back to him because he was trailing me.”
The Wildcats led by as much 16 points in the first half.
K-State went into halftime up 36-21. Nearly half of its points, 15, in the opening period came off of turnovers.
The Wildcats started the second half hot on the defensive end as well, holding the Golden Bears to a single free throw through the first five minutes of the period.
Cal did not stay dormant long, though. A 20-point K-State lead early in the second half was whittled down to seven thanks to a 13-point Golden Bear run, part of a 5:45 scoring drought.
Things continued to spiral for K-State as Cal continued to chip away, getting within a point with five and a half minutes to play on a 24-5 run.
“They were down 20 points because, I felt like, they were being complacent,” Nowell said. “But in the second half, they picked it up and kind of blew up our screens and hit shots. That was the biggest thing.”
But when the Wildcats needed it most, the senior point guard shined, scoring six straight points with an and-1 3-pointer and a lay-up. The junior then found Tomlin in transition for a dunk to push the lead lead back to nine.
“His defense was really good tonight, too,” Tang said. “I know those shots were big, but I thought for the whole game. (The stats say) he only had three steals, but I’m going to go back through the game and see, because I thought he had five or six.”
Golden Bear standout Devin Askew, who led Cal with 17 points, answered back with a 3-pointer to stop the bleeding, but K-State closed out the half scoring eight of the final 12 points in the game, clinching the win.
The Wildcats will return home next Thursday and host Kansas City.
Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.