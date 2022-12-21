Kansas State men’s basketball found itself alternating between Santa’s naughty and nice lists Wednesday afternoon
However, head coach Jerome Tang and company should be expecting presents Christmas morning after a gritty 73-65 home win over Radford.
Updated: December 21, 2022 @ 5:08 pm
Junior Nae’Qwan Tomlin was dominant, putting up a career-high 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting with nine rebounds. He started strong, grabbing 11 of his points and five rebounds with two blocks and a steal in the first 20 minutes and just kept going from there, ending the game with four earth-shattering dunks.
Other players in double-digits include Keyontae Johnson who had 16 points after getting off to a slow start and only scoring five in the first half. He now has 1,000 points in his career.
Senior guard Desi Sills had 10 points including two early 3-polinters and senior point guard Markquis Nowell had a double-double with 10 points and 11 assists, his 11th of his career and sixth this season.
Late in the first half, K-State started to pull away thanks to a 9-1 run while holding Radford without a field goal for over five minutes, but a 3-pointer from Highlander freshman Kenyon Giles with 29 seconds to play kept K-State within three, 31-28 at the half.
Giles, who came into the game as Radford’s leading scorer, had seven points off the bench in the first half and ended the game with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.
The Wildcats shot 40.6% in the first half, but were slowed in transition as just four of their points came out of the break.
The slog continued into the second half until just past the 17-minute mark when K-State found some momentum and exploded out to a 45-35 lead on a 11-0 run.
K-State stretched that lead out even further on a 11-2 run that featured an absolute vicious drive and dunk by Tomlin from the left wing. At the seven minute mark, K-State led 58-42.
The Wildcats shot nearly 60% from the floor in the second half.
Radford kept things interesting late, getting back to within 10 on a 13-2 run over the final couple of minute. The Highlanders got within six later, but the Wildcats managed to hold off Radford in the final seconds to escape to winter break with a victory.
The win wraps up a successful 11-1 non-conference campaign, which has the K-State men squarely in the field for the NCAA tournament.
The Wildcats will have some time off before returning home on New Year’s Eve to open Big 12 play versus West Virginia. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
This story will be updated online with quotes.
