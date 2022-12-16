Wichita St Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang motions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wichita State on Dec. 3, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. The Wildcats face Nebraska in Kansas City on Saturday. 

 Associated Press

Old foes reunite for the second straight season on Saturday when the Wildcats face-off against former Big 12-foe Nebraska.

The Huskers have had an up-and-down season thanks partially to a decently difficult schedule.