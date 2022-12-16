Old foes reunite for the second straight season on Saturday when the Wildcats face-off against former Big 12-foe Nebraska.
The Huskers have had an up-and-down season thanks partially to a decently difficult schedule.
They have an upset win over a spiraling Creighton team that was ranked No. 7 at the time and only lost to No. 4 Purdue at home 65-62 in overtime. They’ve also blown the doors off of Power 5 opponents Boston College and Florida State.
Nebraska is coached by Fred Hoiberg who is in his fourth season. Hoiberg coached at Iowa State for a very successful five season prior to his stint with the Huskers. The Wildcats are 6-6 all time versus Hoiberg, including last season’s 67-58 win in Lincoln.
“It’s a really good test for us,” Tang said. “Fred, of course, does a really good job with those guys and their defense from last year is much improved. … With these guys, you’ve got to make shots because they’re going to guard you inside the arc and in the paint and they make you shoot 3’s. And if we just settle for a bunch of bad 3’s where we don’t give ourselves a chance to get a offensive rebound by moving them, it’s going to be a long night.”
The Huskers are led by senior forward Derrick Walker who’s averaging just over 15 points and eight rebounds a game so far this season, up from his average of 9.5 points and six boards a game last year while shooting a school record 68.3 percent.
“He can score over either shoulder,” Tang said. “He takes his time when he catches it. He’s not rushed. When you have a guy like that that probably commands a double-team then somebody else is probably going to be open and then you get good ball movement. Plus, he’s from Kansas City so you know he’s going to be fired up to be back home. He’s tough to guard.”
Tang has plenty of experience playing in Kansas City thanks to the Big 12 Tournament. However, he did say that Saturday will be the first time that the team he’s coaching will have a home-court advantage in the T-Mobile Center, something the first-year skipper says he’s looking forward to when the Wildcats make a return trip in March.
“I’m excited,” Tang said. “I don’t know what the (ticket) numbers are, but I’m hoping we’ll have a really great crowd and it’s a real home-court advantage.”
The Wildcats have regularly had at least one non-conference game scheduled in either Wichita or Kansas City each season, but Tang said he prefers to play neutral-site games in places he and his staff recruit regularly like Dallas or New Orleans. He also said he would talk to administration to figure out what would be best for the athletics department.
The last time the Wildcats’ ventured away from Bramalge Colesium, it ended with a 13-point loss to Butler at the end of November. Tang hopes the adjustments that the Wildcats have made in practice since then will better serve the Wildcats in the mostly-friendly confines of the T-Mobile Center.
“It's more about knowing your team and what certain guys can handle and can't,” Tang said. “We did some things differently in practice and preparation since the Butler game and I think it's paid dividends. Now we're going to do some things a little differently in travel and hope that pays dividends.”
Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.