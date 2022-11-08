11022022-mer-spt-kstatembb-16
Kansas State sophomore center Jerrell Colbert looks for a rebound with Washburn forward Andrew Orr, left, and guard Zaid Dajani during an exhibition on Nov. 1 at Bramlage Coliseum. Colbert, along with sophomore Anthony Thomas and freshman Taj Manning, will redshirt this season. 

Following Kansas State men's basketball's season-opening 93-59 win over Rio Grande Valley Monday night, coach Jerome Tang announced that three of his scholarship players would be redshirting for the 2022-23 season. 

Sophomores Jerrell Colbert and Anthony Thomas and freshman Taj Manning will sit out this season. Colbert and Thomas will retain three years of eligibility while Manning will have all four. 