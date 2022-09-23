Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang gathers in the student section for a selfie before the football season opener against South Dakota on Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. On Friday, the Big 12 released the 2022-23 Big 12 schedule.
For the first time in school history, Kansas State will play a conference game on New Years Eve.
The Wildcats' 2022-23 Big 12 schedule was officially released on Friday and first-year head coach Jerome Tang will open his inaugural conference slate versus West Virginia on December 31.
K-State will also close their conference slate on Saturday, March 4 in Morgantown versus the Mountaineers, marking the second consecutive season that they've open and closed a season versus the same opponent.
The West Virginia game is one of four Saturday home conference games at Bramlage during the season as well as Texas Tech on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m., Texas on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. and Iowa State on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.
For the second time in three years, both editions of the Sunflower Showdown will be held on weekdays. The Wildcats will host Kansas on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m. and will travel to Allen Field House to play the Jayhawks on Tuesday, January 31 at 7 p.m..
The 2022-23 season marks the last year of the double round-robin format, at the Big 12 welcomes BYI, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF into the conference for the 2023-24 season.