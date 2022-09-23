09042022-mer-spt-kstatefb-10

Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang gathers in the student section for a selfie before the football season opener against South Dakota on Sept. 3 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. On Friday, the Big 12 released the 2022-23 Big 12 schedule. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the first time in school history, Kansas State will play a conference game on New Years Eve. 

The Wildcats' 2022-23 Big 12 schedule was officially released on Friday and first-year head coach Jerome Tang will open his inaugural conference slate versus West Virginia on December 31. 

Recommended for you