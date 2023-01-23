For the first time in over a decade, Kansas State men’s basketball is ranked in the top-five.
After two home wins, including an overtime victory over No. 2 Kansas on Tuesday, the Wildcats find themselves as the No. 5 team in the country for the first time since the 2010-11 season, when K-State was preseason No. 3.
The Wildcats are 19-5 all-time when ranked No. 5, with their last loss coming at home versus Iowa State in overtime on March 6, 2010.
It also just the third season in the last 60 years that K-State has found itself ranked this high in the AP poll.
The Wildcats were ranked dead-last in the Big 12 by the league’s coaches to start the 2022-23 season.
“The rankings don’t matter,” head coach Jerome Tang said. “It matters to our fans and it’s good for recruiting, but for this team, that’s not what we’re about. It’s the ranking at the end of the season that matter.”
‘Sandstorm’ returns
A familiar tune echoed throughout Bramlage Coliseum for the first time this season on Saturday.
“Sandstorm” returned, to the delight of K-State students who, thanks in part to the urging by Tang following the Kansas win, accompanied the song with the non-profane “K-S-U” chant.
“I (was very) proud to hear that,” Tang said. “I actually did not know when they played it, but (athletics director) Gene (Taylor) told me afterwards. I’m so proud of our student body. We’ve got a great group of students and they are buying into what it means to build a championship culture, to really love our university, and what we are about.”
Tang thanked students after the game by sprinting across the court following the postgame handshake, climbing into the student section and Wabashing with them following K-State’s win over Texas Tech. Tang has Wabashed by himself on the court after several wins this season, but wanted to take it up a notch on Saturday.
“Everybody’s been making fun of my dancing,” Tang said. “I was a really good dancer at some point in time. But all they see is me doing the Wabash by myself and so they think that’s how I dance. So I said, ‘the next time I do this thing, I’m jumping in with the students so they can see that everybody is doing it., I’m just being a part of them.’”
Keyontae wins weekly award
On Monday, it was announced that for the fourth-time this season, Wildcat senior forward Keyontae Johnson was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.
Johnson averaged 19.5 points on 41.7% shooting (10-of-24) last week to go along with 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.9 minutes.
This weekend marked the second time in the last three weeks that the Florida transfer has averaged a near-20/10 double-double.
Johnson’s four Newcomer of the Week awards are the most for a K-State player since Michael Beasley earned eight honors during the 2007-08 season.
Johnson is averaging a team-best 18.5 points on 54.8% shooting from the field, including 40.4% from 3 to go along with 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals. He ranks in the top-10 in the Big 12 in six different categories, while he and Kansas star Jalen Wilson are the only two players in the conference to rank in the top-five in both scoring and rebounding both overall and in conference games.
The award is the seventh weekly honor for the Wildcats this season.
The senior was also named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch list along with teammate Markquis Nowell. Nowell was also one of 15 players nationally to be selected as a Mid-Season All-American by the Sporting News.
He was selected to the second team along with North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Xavier’s Souley Boum, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez and TCU’s Mike Miles, Jr.
David N’Guessan returns
One of K-State’s best options down low made his official return to the court on Saturday after missing the previous six games due to injury.
Junior forward David N’Guessan didn’t play much, just over four minutes, and only picked up a foul while missing two free throws, but according to Tang, it was a nice first step to getting the Netherlands native back to where he was prior to the start of conference play where he started in 11 of the first 12 games while averaging an extremely efficient 67.9% (37-of-56) from the floor and ranked second on the team in blocks per game (.8) and third in rebounds per game (5.1).
“It was really good,” Tang said. “He moved around well (on Friday) and then this morning he came in and moved around well and said he felt he could go some. We’ve got a plan for bringing him back to where he was before he got hurt and so we’re very excited.”
Tuesday’s game at No. 12 Iowa State is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. at historic Hilton Coliseum. The game will be televsied on ESPNU.