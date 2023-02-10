Kansas State head men's basketball coach Jerome Tang reacts to a foul call during the Wildcats' 64-50 win against Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 28 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats' game versus Iowa State on Feb. 18 is being moved up to 1 p.m.
No. 12 Kansas State's next home game will be just a little earlier.
The Wildcats second meeting of the season with No. 11 Iowa State on Feb. 18 has been moved up from 5 p.m. to 1 p.m., ESPN and the Big 12 announced on Thursday.
The game will also shift from ESPN2 or ESPNU to being broadcast nationally on ESPN.
It will be K-State's sixth sell-out of the season and will follow up K-State's tight 80-76 loss in Ames on Jan. 24.
Before that though, the Wildcats will have a two-game road trip starting with Texas Tech on Saturday at 6 p.m. That game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. K-State will then go to Oklahoma on Tuesday.
Johnson, Nowell named to Naismith Midseason Team
K-State's dynamic duo earned another honor on Wednesday as Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell were among 28 candidates selected for the Jersey Mike's Naismith Men's Player of the Year Midseason Team.
The two join five other Big 12 stars including Baylor's Adam Flagler and Keyonte George (the only other pair from the same team chosen), Texas' Marcus Carr, TCU's Mike Miles Jr. and Kansas' Jalen Wilson.
Johnson and Nowell have become one of the most prolific tandems in the country, combing for 34.9 points per game while shooting 38.5% from beyond the 3-point line and 80.5% from the free throw line.
They are the fourth-most prolific scoring duo among the power conference and the second-best in the Big 12. They have combined for 15 games of 20 or more points, including a collective 120 points in the two wins at No. 6 Texas and No. 19 Baylor which was the most combined points by two players over a two-game stretch in the last 50 seasons.