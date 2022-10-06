09142022-mer-spt-kstategolf-4
Kansas State head men’s golf coach Grant Robbins watches play in the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13, at Colbert Hills Golf Course. K-State on Thursday announced that Robbins' contract will be extended through the 2026-27 season. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State men's golf head coach Grant Robbins' contract was extended through the 2026-27 season, athletics director Gene Taylor announced on Thursday. 

The extension follows a hot start for the Wildcats who are currently ranked 21st in the country in the Bushnell/Golfweek D1 coaches poll. The Wildcats have won two straight tournament titles to start the season. 