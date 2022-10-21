Kansas State junior Luke O’Neill watches his drive off the No. 10 tee during the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13 at Colbert Hills Golf Course. The Wildcats finished sixth in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament earlier this week in Houston.
No. 17 Kansas State men’s golf wrapped up the fall portion of its season Wednesday, finishing sixth in the Big 12 Match Play Tournament held in Houston at the par-71, Club at Houston Oaks.
K-State ended the tournament with a 2-2-2 record over three days of play.
“Overall it was a good week,” head coach Grant Robbins said in a written statement. “I’m really proud of the grit the guys showed. It’s definitely something to build on. We showed we can play with anyone in the country, but there’s still a ton of room for improvement. We just have to continue to get better.”
The Wildcats opened the tournament on Monday with a 4-2 win over No. 21 Texas.
K-State then tied with No. 1 Texas Tech to open Day 2 before falling to TCU 3-2-1.
They then wrapped things up on Wednesday with a 3-2-1 victory over ninth-seeded Iowa State and a 3-3 draw in the fifth-place match versus Kansas.
The Jayhawks won the tiebreaker due to hole differential, moving the Wildcats into sixth.
“I’m a little disappointed in the outcome this afternoon, but in this format when you have a couple of guys struggling it really puts you in a hole,” Robbins said. “Against TCU, Iowa State and Kansas we had guys get way down early and it puts a ton of pressure on the other matches.”
The Wildcats wrap up their best fall season in school history, heading into the offseason with three team titles. They will be back in action in February for the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate. The spring slate will feature six regular season events leading up to the Big 12 Championship meet in April.