Kansas State sophomore Nicklaus Mason watches his drive off the No. 2 tee during the Wildcat Invitational on Sept. 13 at Colbert Hills Golf Course. Led the Wildcats in their third straight tournament victory on Tuesday in Oregon. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The 18th-ranked Kansas State men's golf team continues to thrive after picking up their third-consecutive tournament win at the Oregon State Invitational in Corvallis Tuesday at Trysting Tree Golf Club. 

The Wildcats finished with a 3-under 849 (285-278-286) as a team, topping second place Washington State by 14 strokes. 