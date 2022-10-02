The Kansas State cross country teams competed at the Chile Pepper Festival Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas where they both came away with top five finishes.
The Wildcat men finished second out of 33 teams while the women finished fourth.
“We had some top notch performances,” head coach Randy Cole said in a written statement. “Sydney Burton really continues to shine; she ran one of the fastest 5k times. We had a little mishap, Grace Meyer sprained her ankle the day before, but she gave it a go and ran solid. The guys gave a really solid performance, had some really top-notch marks. Good trip down and good experience running in a larger, probably a little tighter, (race) that is not as much room to maneuver.”
The K-State men, who scored 177 team points, finished only behind No. 16 Arkansas, which had 61.
Three Wildcat runners finished in the top-40, including two runners in the top-15 including senior Stephen Kielhofner (12th, 24:06.6) and junior Hadley Splechter (15th, 24:16.8). Kielhofner and Splechter’s performance were new personal bests.
Following those two were sophomore Tommy Hazen (38th, 24:40.3), sophomore Jack Vincent (57th, 24:57.1), junior Kerby Depenbusch (128th, 25:33.2) and sophomore Kyle Johnston (143rd, 25:43.3).
The Wildcat women finished with 208 points behind Oklahoma in third, Southern Miss in second and No. 13 Arkansas in first with 29 points.
Junior Sydney Burton (13th, 16:57.6) had another strong performance, putting up her third consecutive personal-best time this season, shaving another 30 seconds off her top time.
Juniors Hannah Stewart (20th, 17:18.8) and Cailan Steward (36th, 17:32.8) also finished inside the top 50.
Freshman Cecilia Fisher (65th, 17:59) and Grace Meyer (102nd, 18:25.9), sophomore Katie Ksunic (103rd, 18:25.1) and sophomore Alexa Rios (18:44.7) rounded out the top six for K-State.
Up next, the Wildcats will travel to Oklahoma on Oct. 15 to compete in the Crockett Invitational in Stillwater.
