221022_KSU_TSDTR_GAME_PICS-150.jpg

Matthew Middleton stands on the sideline during a game in his tenure at Kent State. Middleton was officially named as Kansas State's new wide receivers coach on Thursday. 

 Courtesy photo

A new face has joined the Kansas State football staff. 

Matthew Middleton, a 15-year coaching veteran and Kansas native, will take over as wide receivers coach after the departure of former assistant Thad Ward to Illinois last month. 