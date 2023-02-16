A new face has joined the Kansas State football staff.
Matthew Middleton, a 15-year coaching veteran and Kansas native, will take over as wide receivers coach after the departure of former assistant Thad Ward to Illinois last month.
“We are excited to have Matthew, his wife Jenna and their four children join the K-State family,” head coach Chris Klieman said in a written statement. “He is an energetic coach who will jump right in and develop great relationships with our receivers, offensive unit and team as a whole. He has experience developing wide receivers into great football players and phenomenal young men, and his ties to the state of Kansas and the ability to bring him back home were added bonuses.”
Middleton comes to K-State after five seasons as wide receivers coach at Kent State and a month-long stint at South Florida. He is a native of Kansas City, Kansas and a graduate of Bonner Springs High School. He played collegiately for Ottawa University and left as the school's all-time leader in catches with 159. He coached the Braves' wide receivers for one season after graduation.
While at Kent State, Middleton guided wide receivers to six all-conference selections, including four first-team honors. In 2022, wide receiver Dante Cephas earned his second All-MAC first team honor, while Devontez Walker also picked up first-team honors as Kent State passed for at least 2,500 yards for the fourth time in Middleton's five seasons on staff.
Cephas finished the 2022 season ranked second in the MAC, averaging 82.7 yards per game. His best game was a school record 246-yard performance against Ohio, which was just one yard shy of the top receiving mark in the nation in 2022.
Walker set the program record with 11 touchdown catches and his 921 receiving yards ranked second in the conference and stood as the third-most in program history.
Cephas is now at Penn State while Walker transferred to North Carolina after the end of the season.
Middleton also coached Ja'Shawun Poke to an All-MAC second team honor as a kick returner.
In 2021, the Golden Flashes set a school record for passing offense (3,435 yards), and ranked fourth in the nation in total offense (493.7 yards per game). In a shortened 2020 season, Middle coached junior wide receiver Isaiah McKoy to an All-MAC first team honor after finishing third in the conference in yards per catch (18.1) and yards per game (113).
In 2019, Kent State averaged 405.6 yards per game (third-best in program history) and logged 2,849 passing yards (second in program history) while totaling 42 touchdowns (fifth). The Golden Flashes ended the season with the program's first bowl victory, a 51-41 win over Utah State in the Frisco Bowl.
In 2018, Middleton's first season at Kent State, Antwan Dixon snagged 52 receptions which was ninth-most in a single season in program history.
Prior to his time at Kent, he served as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at South Dakota.
Prior to that, he was a graduate assistant at Kansas, an assistant coach at Division II Chadron State, and the wide receivers and returners coach for two season at Omaha, where he worked with current K-State offensive line coach Conor Riley.
Middleton also earned three Bill Walsh Minority Internships with NFL teams, working with the Chicago Bears (July 2015), Minnesota Vikings (July 2016) and the Detroit Lions (July 2020).
He is the fourth wide receivers coach for K-State in the last four seasons, following Ward, Courtney Messingham and Jason Ray.
Middleton and his wife, Jenna, have two sons, Evan and Elijah, and two daughters, Bria and Cora.
“My family and I are extremely grateful to be a part of the amazing culture that Coach Klieman and his rooted staff have created,” Middleton said. “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to serve the players, coaches, support staff and community at Kansas State. Manhattan is a special place and is exactly what we are looking for at this time in our life. It’s great to be back home in the great state of Kansas, and we are ecstatic to officially join the Wildcat family! EMAW!”