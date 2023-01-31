10032022-mer-spt-kstatefb-24
Kansas State fans watch the fourth quarter of a Big 12 Conference game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The schedule for the 2023 K-State football season was announced on Tuesday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

The schedule for Kansas State's 2023 football season was released Tuesday afternoon and the defending Big 12 Champions will host seven home games in a season that also features the addition of the four new Big 12 members — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.

The teams were added in last year after it was announced that both Texas and Oklahoma would be leaving the conference for the SEC in 2024. 