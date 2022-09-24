NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez walked on air Saturday night, leading the Wildcats to a 41-34 win over No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman.
Martinez, coming off a much-criticized performance in a loss at home versus Tulane last week, was remarkable, going 21-of-34 through the air for 234 yards and a touchdown while also running for 148 yards and four touchdowns.
“I told him last week that I believed in him, even after the loss,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “I said, ‘I believe in you, and everybody in this room believes in you.’ I met with him again on Sunday, told him how much I loved him how much I believed in him and to just go out and play and have fun and rip it.”
The Wildcats have now won two straight matchups in Norman and three of the last four versus Oklahoma. It is the fourth win in the last six trips to Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
This is the best four-year stretch in the series for the Wildcats versus Oklahoma since K-State won five straight from 1993 to 1997.
The game started like a dream. K-State (3-1) won the coin toss and decided to take the ball first. The Wildcats then scored on their first two possessions, carving up the Oklahoma (3-1) defense behind a laser-focused effort from Martinez.
On the opening drive of the game, the Wildcats went 75 yards on 12 plays, including a 27-yard pitch and catch from Martinez to tight end Ben Sinnott, to set up a six-yard touchdown run from the senior transfer quarterback.
Sinnott had a career day with four catches for 80 yards.
“He was awesome today,” Klieman said with a smile. “(An) old Waterloo Columbus Catholic High School kid like myself, and he made some big time catches and I’m excited for him that Adrian went to him. And he’s a big kid and made some big time plays and he got one of our game hammers tonight.”
After struggling the previous week on third and fourth-down situations, the Wildcats converted on three of four on the drive, including a crucial 4th-and-1 to set up the Martinez touchdown.
The Wildcats ended the game going 8-of-17 on third down and a perfect 2-of-2 on fourth down while Oklahoma was 4-of-13 and 1-of-2.
After a quick Oklahoma drive stalled, the Wildcats once again drove down the field with some ease, boosted by a 14-yard run from junior running back Deuce Vaughn, who ended the game with 116 yards on 25 carries, and two 20-plus yard receptions from Sinnott and senior wide receiver Phillip Brooks.
In the red zone, Martinez hooked up with Malik Knowles from six yards out to complete the senior wide outs first touchdown of the season.
“I think coming out really fast helped us as a unit,” Martinez said. “Immediately we knew that we could score on these guys and if we do our jobs, we take it one play at a time, keep that right mindset, we’ll be good. We just wanted to kind of keep chipping away.”
The Sooner offense heated up immediately following the second Wildcat touchdown, scoring on their next two drives on big pass plays from Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
The UCF transfer found Theo Wese for a 56-yard touchdown down the K-State sideline and then dynamic wide receiver Marvin Mims beat freshman Omar Daniels for a 50-yard score on the Sooners’ opening drive of the second quarter.
The Wildcats responded with a another gutty drive, this one 11 plays for 42 yards, ending with Martinez somersaulting into the end zone for his third score of the night from three yards out.
Both teams traded field goals and the half ended with K-State leading 24-17.
Oklahoma opened the second half with the ball ended the drive with a 44-yard field goal.
On K-State’s first drive of the second half, junior left guard Cooper Beebe went down with cramps, but returned before the end of the ballgame.
One drive later, after forcing OU’s fourth punt of the night, K-State drove 69 yards on 11 plays and wound up with a field goal, sophomore kicker Chris Tennant’s second of the evening, pushing the lead back to touchdown.
After both teams traded punts, Martinez orchestrated his masterpiece, an eight-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a 15-yard rushing score by the quarterback on a perfectly executed read option keeper.
“You’ve got to start with the boys up front,” Martinez said. “Those guys did an incredible job. We weren’t sure exactly what we were going to see, but our guys were prepared and they executed. We brought the fight to them.”
Oklahoma quickly responded though, driving the field in less than four minutes and finding the end zone with a one-yard pass from Gabriel to Brayden Willis.
That gave K-State the ball with 4:36 to play, needing one more good drive to put the game away.
The Wildcats were faced with a 3rd-and-16 which triggered an Oklahoma timeout. On the next play, Martinez supernovaed.
K-State lined up with five receivers out wide and, when the seam route that the Wildcats had success on earlier in the game wasn’t available, Martinez called his own number and caught the Sooner defense completely off-guard, running down the middle of the field and toward the K-State sideline for a 55-yard run that all but iced the game.
“In that type situation at the end of the game, you don’t really need to force the ball down the field,” Martinez said. “I felt like I had a crease and took it.”
Two plays later, the senior quarterback pounded it in from three yards out, scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the night and fifth touchdown overall, topping an all-time great performance with a curtain call bow to an Oklahoma crowd of more than 80,000 that had started to make their own mournful journeys out of the stadium.
“Pretty cool to cap the game like that,” Martinez said. “I know Coach had called my number a couple times to let me finish the job, so I’m appreciative of that. ... It felt like (the bow) was fitting for the moment. (Our) guys loved it, the refs didn’t love it a lot, but it’s alright.”
Oklahoma managed a final touchdown and attempted an onside kick with 34 seconds to play, but Kade Warner was there to grab the ball and ice the game. When K-State won in Norman during the 2020 season, the game came down to an onside kick and Klieman was just glad this one bounced right into the surest hands of someone wearing a Wildcat uniform.
“I just so glad that they kicked it to Kade because Kade’s got the best hands on the football team,” Klieman said. “He got the thing and I looked up and there’s 32 seconds and no timeout and I’m like, ‘Wow, here we go again.’”
The Wildcats host Texas Tech next week. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ at 11 a.m.