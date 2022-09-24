Kansas St Oklahoma Football

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) carries the ball for a touchdown past Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) during the first half Saturday in Norman, Okla. K-State won, 41-34.

 Associated Press

NORMAN, Okla. — Kansas State senior quarterback Adrian Martinez walked on air Saturday night, leading the Wildcats to a 41-34 win over No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman.

Martinez, coming off a much-criticized performance in a loss at home versus Tulane last week, was remarkable, going 21-of-34 through the air for 234 yards and a touchdown while also running for 148 yards and four touchdowns.

Recommended for you