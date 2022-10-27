09162022-mer-spt-kstatesoc-2
Kansas State goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer corrals the ball in front of Colorado State midfielder Kaitlyn Abrams on Sept. 15, at Buser Family Park. The Wildcats fell 1-0 to West Virginia Thursday night but still managed to clinch their first appearance in the Big 12 Championship tournament.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

For the first time in the program’s seven-year history, Kansas State women’s soccer is headed to the Big 12 Championship tournament.

That happened despite suffering a 1-0 loss at West Virginia Thursday night.

