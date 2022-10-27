For the first time in the program’s seven-year history, Kansas State women’s soccer is headed to the Big 12 Championship tournament.
That happened despite suffering a 1-0 loss at West Virginia Thursday night.
The Wildcats would have clinched a spot in the tournament outright with a win, but the loss forced a tie with Baylor for the eighth seed after the Bears also lost Thursday evening. K-State’s eight points in the conference standings prevailed and punched the Wildcats’ ticket.
K-State and Kansas also ended the season tied, but the Jayhawks had a better goal differential, earning them the seventh seed in the tournament.
The Wildcats ended the year with a 6-9-2 regular season record and a Big 12 mark of 2-5-2.
The Mountaineers scored the lone goal of the night in the 74th minute. The point came in the wake of a K-State penalty, which provided West Virginia with a set piece attempt from 25 yards out.
Jordan Brewster decided against taking a shot and found Julianne Vallerand, who was charging toward the right post. Vallerand scored from 5 yards out into the lower right corner of the goal.
“I thought we played an excellent game,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “The players played really, really hard and gave 100-percent tonight on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately we were on the wrong side of a call late in the game, and they had a set piece in front of the goal.”
West Virginia ended the night with a 11-7 advantage in total shots and a 4-1 edge in shots on goal.
Junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer ended the night with three saves.
“She was phenomenal tonight,” Dibbini said. “She made some big saves for us and she kept us in the game. She keeps us organized in the back and she’s having an amazing season.”
The Wildcats now head to Round Rock, Texas this weekend where they’ll face Big 12 regular season champion Texas Sunday at 11:30 a.m. K-State fell to Texas 4-0 when the two played earlier this season, but the Wildcats did manage to shut Texas out for the first half of the match.
