Kansas State forward Maddie Weichel goes for the ball in front of Colorado State forward Kaitlyn Abrams during the first half of their non-conference game on Sept. 15 at Buser Family Park. On Thursday, K-State fell 1-0 to Texas Tech. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State soccer fell 1-0 to Texas Tech Thursday night in a game that was as close as it could be until the final minutes. 

The Wildcats (5-8-2, 1-4-1 in Big 12 play) and the Red Raiders (7-3-5, 3-1-2) were scoreless going into the final 12 minutes of the match when Texas Tech's Elise Anderson crossed to Ashleigh Williams who headed the ball just inside the left post for the go-ahead goal. 