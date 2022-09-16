Kansas State midfielder Bailey Nemechek (13) celebrates a score with forward Kyler Goins during the Wildcats’ non-conference game against Colorado State on Thursday at Buser Family Park. Nemechek had one goal, and Goins had two, in K-State’s 3-0 win.
Kansas State soccer scored three goals in fewer than three minutes Thursday night in a 3-0 win over Colorado State.
Kyler Goins opened the scoring in the 17th minute by taking a pass from Caylee Thornhill on the right side of the goal and delivering the ball into the left corner of the net.
Goins then scored in the 20th minute to put the Wildcats (4-3-1) ahead 2-0. Then, 32 seconds later Bailey Nemechek scored off a Goins assist.
“It was a good performance on our part, especially the first half,” said K-State head coach Mike Dibbini. “It was really fun to watch their combination plays and the way they read each other on the field and the way they connected. It was just fun to watch.”
Goins set the school record for fastest consecutive goals by a single player, netting the ball twice in a 2 minute, 26 second span.
The game also marked the first multi-goal game of her Wildcats career, making her the fourth player in K-State history to log two or more goals in a single match.
She now leads the team with five goals this year.
“She’s got it going on, she’s fired up,” Dibbini said. “She knows it’s her senior year and she wants to continue to be a leader out there and do what she does best and try to get those goals for us.”
The Wildcats outshot the Rams 16-4 overall and 8-0 in shots on goal.
Thornhill finished with two assists, while Goins and Adah Anderson each had one.
Junior goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer tallied her ninth career shutout, which moved her into a tie for second place in school history. She has four shutouts this season, and hasn’t allowed a goal in the last 245 minutes of game time.
“The shutout was the key,” Dibbini said. “We didn’t concede goals, and we knew we’re going to have our chances and we put those away early. It would have been nice to have a little bit more of a lead, but we can’t be that greedy.”
K-State is undefeated in three all-time matchups against Colorado State (3-3-1), and 3-0-1 against Mountain West Conference opponents.
Thursday’s win marked the Wildcats’ fourth victory in their last six games this season. They have scored at least one goal in each of their first eight games, which is a program record.
“It’s our first game that we’ve been able to get more than one goal, and that right there is confidence going against teams like TCU and Texas, you know, teams that are higher ranked, just being able to play and stay in the game there is good,” Goins said. “So this just shows that we can score. So I think that right there is just kind of our confidence like, ‘Hey, we’re a good team, we can compete with any student here.’”
K-State will wrap up its non-conference slate Sunday when it heads out on the road to take on South Dakota State.
The Wildcats will open their Big 12 Conference schedule next Thursday when they play at Iowa State.