Despite a valiant first half effort, Kansas State soccer fell 4-0 to No. 23 Texas in Austin Thursday evening.
The Wildcat defense held strong through the first half, holding the Longhorns without a goal through the first 45 minutes, surviving nine shots and three shots on goal to keep things close with the top offense in the conference.
It was the ninth time this season that K-State has held a team scoreless in the first half.
The Wildcats’ kept that defensive pressure going until midway through the second half when everything fell apart.
Texas broke through in the 68th minute on a goal from Cameron Brooks. They scored again four minutes later, and again just seconds later, both goals coming from Emily Jane Cox.
The Longhorns finished things off with a fourth and final goal in the 82nd minute from Jilly Shimkin.
Texas held a 21-11 shot advantage, including a 10-5 lead in shots on goal.
“I think the important thing to get now is just for us to stick together and regroup and focus on on the next game, put this one behind us,” head coach Mike Dibbini said. “That was a good team. We competed well in the first half but we lost a little bit of focus in the second half and they punished us for it.”
K-State will stay in Texas through the weekend and play Baylor on Sunday at 12 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.