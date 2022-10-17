Caylee Thornhill scored an 81st-minute goal to lift Kansas State soccer to a 2-1 win over Oklahoma Sunday at Buser Family Park.
The Wildcats (6-8-2, 2-4-1 Big 12) tied the school record for wins in a season with the victory, and won their second conference game in a season for just the second time in program history.
Sophie Harlan got K-State on the board after taking a pass from Adah Anderson and deflecting a shot off of Sooners (7-5-3, 2-3-1 Big 12) goalkeeper Makinzie Short in the 43rd minute.
Thornhill put the Wildcats on top 2-0 late in the second half with a left-footed shot from 16 yards away. That goal was her fourth of the season and the third of her K-State career.
“I think the whole season so far, it’s like knocking on the door for everybody, and it’s just not getting the final touch,” Thornhill said. “It’s like you never think it’s going to come, and then like today it was a crossbar right before that. It’s like, ‘seriously?’ But then, yeah, it’s just so fun to get the first one out of the way. And I mean it’s late in the season, but a goal is a goal.”
“It was much needed on her part, and it was a banger too, so we’ll take it,” added head coach Mike Dibbini.
Thirty-five seconds later, Oklahoma pulled back a goal when Bailey Wesco scored to make it 2-1 with eight minutes left in the game.
The Wildcats held the Sooners off the board the rest of the way to earn the victory.
“The players on the field managed the game very, very well,” Dibbini said. “When we got a 2-0 lead, I think they panicked for a quick second, but regrouped after they scored their goal. It was a total team effort. We executed the game plan. We executed our goals and we did a good job defending today.”
Goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer made six saves, the sixth time this season she has made five or more saves.
K-State will look to carry its momentum forward when it hosts Kansas on Friday.
“Its always a fun rivalry,” Dibbini said. “It’ll be a great game in a great atmosphere.”