The Kansas State men was simply better in almost every facet of game Sunday as the Wildcats decimated an under-manned Incarnate Word team 98-50 at Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas had seven players in double-figures, led by senior Keyontae Johnson who had 18 on 7-of-9 shooting including a 3-of-5 clip from beyond the arc.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 14 points and nine rebounds, Desi Sills had 14 points, David N’Guessan had 12 points on perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the floor and Markquis Nowell, Cam Carter, and Dorian Finister each had 10.
Finister, a true freshman, played a career-high 26:28 and was 4-of-5 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from 3. He also had seven rebounds.
K-State dominated nearly every statistical category.
The Wildcats shot 58.1% from the floor as a team compared to just 38% for Incarnate Word.
K-State outrebounded the Cardinals 38-25, including only allowing Incarnate Word five offensive rebounds.
The Wildcats, who have been turnover-prone throughout the first part of the season, limited their miscues to nine while forcing 20 turnovers off of UIW, 11 of which came from steals. Off those 20, K-State scored 28 points.
K-State outscored Incarnate Word 48-16 in the paint and the Wildcat bench outscored the Cardinals’ reserves 33-16.
The Cardinals were outclassed from the jump, falling behind 7-0 early and they never managed to catch up as K-State led wire-to-wire.
Incarnate Word fought its way to within two, but a 17-0 run over nearly seven minutes gave K-State a 26-8 lead.
The Cardinals got within 13 late in the first half and trailed 45-28 at the half.
The Wildcats put Incarnate Word away in the opening minutes of the second half, blazing past the Cardinals with a a 23-0 run over the first six and a half minutes of the half.
That run grew to 30-5 as K-State’s lead stretched to 42, 75-33, at the midway point of the second half.
The Wildcats led by as much as 52 with five minutes to play in the game. K-State shot a blazing 68.8% from the field in the second half, including hitting 6-of-10 3-pointers in the half.
K-State will have the midweek off and will play Nebraska (6-5) on Saturday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.