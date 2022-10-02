K-State tennis competes in San Diego Staff reports Oct 2, 2022 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Freshman Rozalia Gruszczynska prepares to serve during a home match at Mike Goss Tennis Courts. Gruszczynska had K-State’s lone win in the Women’s Intercollegiate Championships last week. Courtesy of K-State Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kansas State tennis traveled to San Diego on Thursday and Friday for the Women’s Intercollegiate Championships.Freshman Rozalia Gruszczynska had the most success, grabbing the Wildcats’ lone win, a 6-3, 6-1 straight sets victory over USC’s Gabrielle Lee in the round of 64.Gruszczynska, a native of Krakow, Poland, fell in the round of 32 to Iowa’s Daianne Hayashida 6-4, 6-2.Senior Rosanna Maffei fell in two sets to North Texas’ Jasmine Adames 6-3, 7-5 and freshmen Vanesa Suarez and Florentine Dekkers also got tripped up in their opening matches.Suarez fell 7-5, 6-2 to UCLA’s Vanessa Ong and Dekkers lost to Oklahoma State’s Alana Wolfberg in three sets, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6.The doubles team of Suarez and Maffei fell 6-3 to Iowa’s Barbora Pokorna and Hayashida and the team of Gruszczynska and Dekkers fell 6-3 to San Diego’s Kailey Evans and Claudia De Las Heras.The team kicked off the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) Pro Circuit 25k in Redding, California, as well as the start of the All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina on Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rozalia Gruszczynska Vanesa Suarez Sport Tennis Dekkers San Diego Team Daianne Hayashida Recommended for you