Freshman Rozalia Gruszczynska prepares to serve during a home match at Mike Goss Tennis Courts. Gruszczynska had K-State’s lone win in the Women’s Intercollegiate Championships last week.

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State tennis traveled to San Diego on Thursday and Friday for the Women’s Intercollegiate Championships.

Freshman Rozalia Gruszczynska had the most success, grabbing the Wildcats’ lone win, a 6-3, 6-1 straight sets victory over USC’s Gabrielle Lee in the round of 64.