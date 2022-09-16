08222022-mer-spt-kstatevb-7

Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz speaks to her team between sets of their exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State fell in a five-set match to Rice Friday evening.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After taking an early 2-0 lead in the opening match of the Adidas Invitational II, the Kansas State volleyball team (9-3) fell 3-2 (25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 18-25, 13-15) to a talented one-loss Rice team (9-1).

The Wildcats were outhit .235 to .187 despite 26 total blocks for K-State in the match opposed to just 14 for Rice.