K27A8802.jpg
Buy Now

Senior Loren Hinkle sets the ball during K-State's 3-1 loss versus No. 2 Texas Friday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. 

 Courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State volleyball got off to a great start versus No. 2 Texas Friday evening, but couldn't carry it through as the Longhorns won the next three sets, leaving the Wildcats with a 1-3 loss (25-23, 13-25, 16-25, 21-25). 

"We were well prepared and I was proud of them," head coach Suzie Fritz said. "We started well and played hard in a lot of stretches, but we broke down in serve receive in the middle part of the match. It is very difficult team to generate offense against out of system. I thought we played hard and we are improving. We have that fight to get two or three points better both individually and collectively."