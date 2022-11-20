Kansas State volleyball fell in four sets at TCU (25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21) Saturday, despite the Wildcats leading the Horned Frogs in kills, hitting percentage, aces and blocks.
Junior Kadye Fernholz had a career-high 14 kills, and senior Sydney Bolding had a career-best 10 blocks. Senior Elena Baka claimed her ninth double-double of the season, putting up 13 kills and 10 digs.
Bolding also put up 11 kills and an ace and junior Mackenzie Morris had a match-best 19 digs. Senior Loren Hinkle had 47 kills.
“There were a lot of positives as we had higher hitting efficiency, more kills and more blocks than TCU,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. “The end result wasn’t indicative of our overall performance. We have to find those opportunities to tie more points together and manage momentum better.”
In the first set, both teams tied at four before TCU jumped ahead on a 5-0 run.
The Wildcats tied things up at 8, but TCU took an 8-2 run to jump back ahead by six.
K-State got back within four late, but TCU was able to make the plays late that it needed to take the set.
In Set 2, K-State grabbed an early four-point lead before TCU fought back within a point.
The Wildcats pulled away late with a 6-2 run down the stretch that included three kills from Baka, clinching the 25-14 win.
TCU bounced back in the third set, grabbing an 8-4 lead. The Wildcats jumped ahead by a point, 11-10, on a 7-2 run that included two Bolding blocks and a kill.
Both teams traded points until a Hinkle ace put K-State ahead by three, 19-16.
TCU tied things up at 22-all and then closed out the set with three straight points.
In the fourth and final set of the evening, TCU jumped out to an early 5-2 advantage that was cut to two points after kills from Fernholz and Bolding.
TCU pulled ahead by four, 12-7, after an ace leading to kill/ace combo from Bolding that got K-State back within a point.
The Wildcats battled to a 20-20 tie on two kills from Aliyah Carter and an ace from Hinkle, but a 5-1 run down the stretch by TCU wrapped up the set and the match.
K-State returns home for senior night on Wednesday versus Texas Tech for the final home match of the regular season. The match is set to tip at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.