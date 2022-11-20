MS100098.jpg
Buy Now

The Kansas State volleyball teams huddles during Saturdays four-set loss to TCU in Fort Worth. The Wildcats will host Texas Tech on Wednesday for senior night. 

 Photo courtesy of K-State Athletics

Kansas State volleyball fell in four sets at TCU (25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21) Saturday, despite the Wildcats leading the Horned Frogs in kills, hitting percentage, aces and blocks. 

Senior Kayde Fernholz had a career-high 14 kills, and Sydney Bolding had a career-best 10 blocks. Senior Elena Baka claimed her ninth double-double of the season, putting up 13 kills and 10 digs. 

Recommended for you