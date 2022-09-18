09092022-mer-spt-kstatevb-10

Kansas State’s Molly Ramsey reaches for a dig during the Wildcats’ nonconference victory over Missouri on Sept. 7 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats wrapped up the Rice Adidas Invitational on Saturday with a four set loss to No. 17 Creighton. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State volleyball avoided a sweep at the hands of No. 17 Creighton on Saturday but fell short of pulling an upset, losing 3-1 (16-25, 22-25, 25-13, 19-25) in the final match of the Rice Adidas Invitational. 

The Wildcats (9-4) went 0-2 in the Invitational after falling in five sets to the host Owls Friday evening. 