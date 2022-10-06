08222022-mer-spt-kstatevb-7
Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz speaks to her team between sets of their exhibition match against Wayne State on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State swept West Virginia in Morgantown on Wednesday. 

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State volleyball earned its first road conference victory Wednesday evening, sweeping West Virginia 3-0 (25-22, 28-26, 25-18) at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. 

The win is K-State's second in-a-row. 

