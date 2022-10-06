Kansas State volleyball earned its first road conference victory Wednesday evening, sweeping West Virginia 3-0 (25-22, 28-26, 25-18) at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
The win is K-State's second in-a-row.
Kansas State volleyball earned its first road conference victory Wednesday evening, sweeping West Virginia 3-0 (25-22, 28-26, 25-18) at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
The win is K-State's second in-a-row.
The Wildcats (11-6, 2-2) were led by Elena Baka and Sydney Bolding who each had eight kills each. Baka hit for an effective .412 efficiency while Bolding hit .235.
“It was good to have a balanced attack, credit to (setter Loren Hinkle) for getting everyone involved. She was able to keep West Virginia’s defense off balance," head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. "Elena really came on strong late, especially in game three. I loved the grit of our team tonight.”
Kadye Fernholz put up five of K-State 10 blocks in the in the three-set win and Bolding had four.
Mackenzie Morris led all players with 16 digs, her sixth straight match recording at least 15.
K-State also ended the match with four aces, one each from Bolding, Morris, Hinkle and Molly Ramsey.
“Our serving continues to put pressure on opponents," Fritz said. "It kept West Virginia out of system and we were able to get productive touches in the net and score points defensively. It wasn’t always pretty, but we found a way to win and showed resilience and composure in some tough moments. Credit to West Virginia, they made it tough on us and fought hard all night.”
Hinkle also had 26 assists.
West Virginia out-killed K-State 38-33, but the Wildcats held the Mountaineers to .075 hitting percentage, their second-worst performance of the season.
In the first set, West Virginia jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start off before the Wildcats won seven of the next eight points, tying things up at 7-all.
The Wildcats grabbed their first lead at 10-9 on back-to-back West Virginia errors, but another 5-0 spurt from the Mountaineers allowed West Virginia to jump ahead 21-18.
K-State closed out the set on a 4-0 win to take the 25-22 victory.
In Set 2, the two teams went back-and-forth until K-State broke away on a 5-1 run, taking a 15-12 lead.
West Virginia jumped back with a 6-1 run of its own. K-State evened the set at 24 after scoring three straight points.
K-State got the 28-26 win, scoring four of the final five points.
Finally, in Set 3, West Virginia took an early 6-0 lead and K-State chipped away before closing things out with a 13-1 run.
The Wildcats will stay on the road and head to Austin, Texas where they'll face the No. 1 ranked Longhorns next Wednesday. First serve is set for 7 p.m.. The match will be broadcast on Longhorn Network.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.