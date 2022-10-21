09262022-mer-spt-kstatevb-3
Buy Now

Kansas State outside hitter Aliyah Carter greets her teammates after they scored a point against Kansas in a Big 12 Conference game on Sept. 24 at Bramlage Coliseum. Carter had 16 kills in K-State’s five-set win over Oklahoma.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After dropping a heartbreaker at home to TCU on Saturday, Kansas State volleyball bounced back with a come-from-behind, five-set win of their own, beating Oklahoma 3-2 (20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-13) in Norman on Wednesday.

The Wildcats dropped the first two sets of the night before winning set three and dominating set four to push the match to a pivotal fifth set.