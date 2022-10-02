08222022-mer-spt-kstatevb-8

Kansas State’s Aliyah Carter and Kadye Fernholz (4) attempt to block a spike from a Wayne State attacker during an exhibition match on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats swept Iowa State on Sunday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State volleyball broke a four-match losing streak Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Iowa State in Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (10-6, 1-2 in Big 12 play) had just been through the wringer, facing two teams currently ranked in the top 25 in Rice and Creighton and one team receiving votes (Kansas), two of which ended in close five-set losses. After hitting a low point with a three-set loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday, the Wildcats responded with a big home sweep over the Cyclones (25-18, 26-24, 25-20).