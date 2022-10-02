Kansas State’s Aliyah Carter and Kadye Fernholz (4) attempt to block a spike from a Wayne State attacker during an exhibition match on Aug. 19 at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats swept Iowa State on Sunday.
Kansas State volleyball broke a four-match losing streak Sunday afternoon with a 3-0 win over Iowa State in Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats (10-6, 1-2 in Big 12 play) had just been through the wringer, facing two teams currently ranked in the top 25 in Rice and Creighton and one team receiving votes (Kansas), two of which ended in close five-set losses. After hitting a low point with a three-set loss at Texas Tech on Wednesday, the Wildcats responded with a big home sweep over the Cyclones (25-18, 26-24, 25-20).
“It feels great, I am really proud of them,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. “We had a little gauntlet of top-25 teams that we had to roll through a little bit, by design. We felt like we wanted to test ourselves and get ourselves prepared for Big 12-level competition and then we hit Tech at Tech, who I think is going to have a very good year in the league, but a disappointing performance on our part Wednesday night.
“So to be able to show some resilience, bounce back and play well against a good Iowa State team that’s coming off a win over Baylor. This is what the Big 12 looks like, so you’ve got to be able to bring it every night. I’m pretty proud of them.”
The Wildcats were led by 17 kills from freshman Shaylee Myers, operating with a .331 hitting percentage. She was followed by senior Sydney Bolding who had 10 kills with a machine-like .500 hitting percentage.
Bolding also had four of K-State’s 11 aces in the match, which marked a career high for the senior.
The match marked the sixth time this season in which the Wildcats put up double-digit aces, one shy of the program’s rally-scoring record of seven different matches with double-digit aces during the 2007 season.
“Early in the match, in particular, that was the difference, serve and pass,” Fritz said. “I thought we attacked them from the service line and it made a big difference.”
Iowa State (9-7, 1-2) finished the match with just two aces and eight services errors.
Libero Mackenzie Morris led all players with 22 digs, her fourth 20-plus dig effort in the last five matches.
Elena Baka and Kadye Fernholz each had six kills while Fernholz also added five total blocks (two solo, three assists).
Setter Loren Hinkle put up 37 assists to go with seven digs.
In the first set, K-State was outhit 11-9 but six aces along with six service errors from Iowa State more than picked up the slack.
Hinkle had three aces in the set, including two on a five-point run that gave K-State a 23-16 lead after both teams were tied up at 14. That five-point run was part of a larger 9-2 run that gave the Wildcats separation and the 25-18 set win.
In the second set, K-State fell behind 20-17 late after a 7-0 Cyclone run. Bolding stepped up for the Wildcats by scoring the next three points on back-to-back kills and a big block to tie things up at 20.
Another block by Fernholz and Myers gave the Wildcats a 24-22 lead. After two set-point tries, K-State wrapped up the 26-24 win with a Fernholz kill and solo block.
K-State finished it all off in set three with their best offensive effort of the night, hitting .318 led by Myers who had half of the Wildcats’ 18 kills in the set, hitting a laser-focused .529, recording nine kills on 17 attempts without an error.
Both side had early six-point scoring runs, allowing Iowa State a 14-8 advantage. After a K-State timeout, the Wildcats broke off an 11-2 run, including six unanswered points to jump ahead 19-16.
K-State finished strong, scoring six of the final seven points as Fernholz put the capper on the win with the final kill of the match.
The Wildcats will now travel to West Virginia on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. and will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.