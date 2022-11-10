11112022-mer-spt-kstatevb-3
Kansas State middle blocker Kadye Fernholz hits over a pair of West Virginia defenders during a game Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. Fernholz had six kills as the Wildcats swept the Mountaineers in three sets.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State snapped a three-match home losing streak Thursday with a decisive 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-16) sweep over West Virginia. 

"The two areas that we did the best were serving and blocking," head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. "We felt like we were on task and getting good touches on the ball while creating havoc at the net. This was not our best offensive night, but we were good enough defensively to offset that and get the win."