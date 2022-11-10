Kansas State volleyball struggled offensively Thursday and yet still managed a commanding three-set sweet over West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats (14-11, 5-7 Big 12) won their second straight conference contest and a three-match skid at home with the 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 victory.
They limited the Mountaineers to a .010 hitting percentage while hitting .131 themselves. That was their lowest hitting percentage in a winning effort since they hit .094 against Cal State-Fullerton in 2013.
“The two areas that we did the best were serving and blocking,” said head coach Suzie Fritz in a written statement. “We felt like we were on task and getting good touches on the ball while creating havoc at the net. This was not our best offensive night, but we were good enough defensively to offset that and get the win.”
Elena Baka and Kayde Fernholz led K-State with six kills each, while Haley Warner and Sydney Bolding added another five kills. Fernholz had seven blocks, and Bolding had four aces.
The Wildcats registered eight aces as a team.
“We did what we do,” Fritz said. “Serving is a strength for this team as they have invested time and value into it. They stayed aggressive. As the natural momentum flows of the match develop, it is easy to get conservative in serving. We stayed the course.”
K-State setter Loren Hinkle tallied assists on 22 of the Wildcats’ 29 kills. That was the team’s lowest kill output this season.
Libero Mackenzie Morris came up big defensively for K-State, including 15 digs. Aliyah Carter had six.
“She is wonderfully consistent,” Fritz said of Morris. “Consistency is not flashy, but that is what we love about her. What she does in a match is what she does every day. It is hard for an athlete to bring the same level of energy, execution, and effort into day-to-day work. That is what makes her really special.”
The Wildcats did not trail for the entirety of Set 1, jumping out to an early 7-2 lead thanks to five errors from West Virginia.
The Mountaineers tied things up at 10-10, but back-to-back blocks by K-State and a kill from freshman Shaylee Myers pushed the Wildcats’ lead to three.
Kills from Baka and Fernholz extended that lead to 22-16.
The second set featured seven ties and one lead change as West Virginia jumped ahead early. However, a 6-1 run by K-State gave the Wildcats a 12-9 lead.
Soon after, a 4-1 run by West Virginia tied things up at 14.
Both teams traded runs of four points each, which leveled the set at 19. But a 6-3 final push from K-State — which included two aces from Bolding — got the Wildcats a win.
In the third and final set, K-State fell behind 8-3 early after three Wildcat errors which boosted a five-point Mountaineer run.
K-State responded with a five-point run of its own, tying things up at 11.
The Wildcats jumped ahead 16-12, but West Virginia managed to get things back to within a point.
K-State finished it all off with a 9-1 run featuring an ace and a kill from both Bolding and Carter.
Bailey Miller led West Virginia with seven kills. Adrian Ell and Melanie McGann had five apiece. McGan and Madison Page each had five blocks, while Ell had 12 assists.
With the win, K-State swept the season series with the Mountaineers after beating them 25-22. 28-26, 25-18 in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Oct. 5.
The Wildcats will have nearly a week off before they return to action next Wednesday with a home match against Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. K-State outlasted the Sooners (14-10, 4-8 Big 12) in five sets 20-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-13 on the road on Oct. 19.