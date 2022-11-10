11112022-mer-spt-kstatevb-3
Kansas State middle blocker Kadye Fernholz hits over a pair of West Virginia defenders during a match Thursday at Bramlage Coliseum. Fernholz had six kills as the Wildcats beat the Mountaineers in three sets.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State volleyball struggled offensively Thursday and yet still managed a commanding three-set sweet over West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats (14-11, 5-7 Big 12) won their second straight conference contest and a three-match skid at home with the 25-19, 25-22, 25-16 victory.

