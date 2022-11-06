Kansas State volleyball bounced back from a rough loss at Kansas Wednesday with a huge 3-1 (17-25, 25-13, 25-22, 28-26) upset of No. 25 Iowa State in Ames just two days later on Friday.
“It’s a huge win for us,” head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. “Coming off of Wednesday night, only having a day to turn it back around to beat a top-25 team on the road, I think says a lot about what we are capable of doing. I thought we played extremely well. Iowa State is a terrific team and has done wonderful things this far in the season, so the win feels pretty good.”
Senior Sydney Bolding had a career night for the Wildcats, recording 14 kills on a .414 hitting percentage. Senior Elena Baka put up a double-double, her eight of the season, with 13 kills and 13 digs.
Setter Loren Hinkle also put up a double-double, registering 46 assists and 15 digs.
Senior Haley Warner had six blocks and libero Mackenzie Morris had 15 digs.
Middle blocker Kadye Fernholz and freshman Shaylee Myers combined for 22 of K-State’s 56 kills.
The win snapped an eight-match win streak for the Cyclones. They were held to just 46 kills on a .127 hitting percentage.
In the first set, Iowa State opened up with three consecutive points and led until the Wildcats briefly jumped ahead 10-9 on a five-point run.
Iowa State rattled off eight straight points on three Wildcat errors to take the set 25-17.
In Set 2, the Wildcats got down two early before bouncing back on a 8-0 run kick-started by back-to-back blocks from Bolding.
Iowa State got within three, but K-State pulled away on a 10-2 run. Fernholz had two kills down the stretch to seal the 25-13 win.
K-State hit a match high .438 hitting percentage in the set.
In the third set, both teams traded points early until until a 3-0 run by K-State gave the Wildcats a two-point lead.
Iowa State jumped ahead 11-9 before Bolding tied things up at 13 and 14 before the Cyclones jumped ahead 18-14.
The Wildcats were not done though, rattling off a 7-1 run to pull ahead and eventually take the set 25-22.
In the fourth and final set, Iowa State jumped out early and ballooned that lead to 20-10. The Wildcats cut that lead to three with a 8-1 run and eventually tied things up at 24 after a kill and block assists from Bolding.
Both teams traded points until Fernholz got the final kill of the night to get the 28-26 victory.
K-State swept the Cyclones earlier the season. The last time the Wildcats won both matches in the series was 2007.
The Wildcats have now won two straight in Ames for the first time since the 2003, 2004 seasons.
K-State returns home for two matches next week starting with West Virginia on Thursday.