Kansas State women’s basketball head coach Jeff Mittie said after his team’s 74-63 season-opening exhibition win over Fort Hays State that he was glad to see his squad outscore the Wildcats football squad.
That’s just how it goes sometimes when setting expectations for exhibition games, when there remain so many questions in need of answering.
And perhaps that goes double for K-State, which is looking to replace All-America center Ayoka Lee after knee surgery in late summer sidelined her for the entire upcoming season.
Scoring-wise at least, the Wildcats may have found an asset in senior transfer guard Gabby Gregory, who put up a game-high 22 points on 6-of-19 shooting. She also led her team in rebounds with nine.
“I think Gabby was really aggressive,” Mittie said. “She’s got a great mentality. She, in stretches, I thought, was a little hurried. She’s got to play with poise in those stretches because we’re going to get her the ball a lot. But I liked her aggressive mentality.”
Sophomore guard Brylee Glenn was the only other K-State player to join Gregory in double figures, scoring 15 points while going 6-of-14 from the floor.
The Wildcats jumped out to an early 10-0 lead thanks to five points from Gregory. The Tigers — who reached the Elite 8 of the Division II NCAA Tournament last year — then embarked on a 16-5 run to take a 16-15 lead less than one minute into the second quarter.
K-State responded, though, outscoring Fort Hays State 19-10 the rest of that period to go into the locker rooms on top 34-26 at halftime.
The third quarter proved to be forgettable for the Wildcats, as they shot just 27.8% from the floor and saw the Tigers outpace them 20-13 to cut their lead to 47-46 headed to the fourth.
But once again, K-State countered, raising its shooting percentage to 63.6% in the final frame to reach the double-digit win.
Mittie said he was glad to see his team have to answer back two separate times after Fort Hays State made runs to erase 10-plus-point deficits.
“You’ve got to be able to handle those things,” he said. “I’ve been in this long enough that exhibition games are what they are. You don’t know what you’re going to get. We know we’re facing a really good Hays team. This is a team that was top five in the country (in Division II) last year. They’re going to be somewhere around that top 10, 15 mark again this year. So we know we’re going to get a good, quality coached team, but I was pleased to see our group respond when they made a run at us.”
The Wildcats finished the game shooting 38% (25-of-66) overall and 39% (12-of-31) from 3-point distance, which was an area of the game Mittie said prior to the season needed to improve.
Although the rebounding battle finished tied at 42 apiece, K-State took care of possession throughout the contest, only committing 10 turnovers, something that Mittie pointed out is rare in season-openers.
Senior transfer forward Sarah Shematsi scored nine points for the Wildcats, hitting three second-half 3-pointers despite getting the start as the post.
Sophomore guard Jaelyn Glenn tallied eight points, while freshman guard Ja’Mia Harris and sophomore guard Serena Sundell had seven each. Sundell added eight assists and seven rebounds.
“We’re going to need her to get more shots,” Mittie said of Sundell. “But I thought she did a great job of running the offense tonight. Only has two turnovers, so she’s got a four-to-one turnover ratio. A lot of good things from her tonight.”
But the absence of Lee was palpable. The 6-foot-2 Shematsi was the tallest player in K-State’s starting lineup, and the Wildcats offense featured fewer feeds to the low block and inside-out plays.
Heavenly Greer, a 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore making her first appearance in a K-State uniform, played six minutes, grabbed two rebounds, turned it over once and went 0-for-2 shooting. Meanwhile, 6-foot-7 Taylor Lauterbach had no shot attempts, four rebounds and a turnover in 14 minutes of action.
True freshman Eliza Maupin, who stands at 6-foot-4, had six points, six boards, two assists and a turnover in 13 minutes of playing time.
“Maupin really gave us some energy,” Mittie said. “...You can see the athletic ability. You can see the activity level. I thought she played really, really well.”
That said, Mittie was unenthused by his team’s defense inside the 3-point arc as well as its ability to rebound, two aspects of the game where Lee’s presence was sorely missed.
While the Tigers hit just 25.9% of their 3-point attempts, they went nearly 50% (17-of-35) from 2-point range. And despite being undersized against K-State, they managed to pull down 10 offensive rebounds.
“Our interior defense was not good enough,” Mittie said. “We’re not making people uncomfortable there. We’ve got to block some shots. We’ve got to defend the rim better. We’re not doing that well enough. …
“We went in knowing that people were going to have to rebound. I look at our numbers here and they’re just simply not good enough. They’re just simply not good enough, and they’re not going to be good enough to compete at the level we want to. They’ve got to get that message. We did rebound drills for 53 minutes a couple practices ago, and apparently, 53 didn’t get the message.”
Mittie acknowledged that in preseason practice, the team focused so much on retooling its offense without Lee that the defense got placed on the back burner.
The good news is that the Wildcats will have another opportunity to work out some of the kinks in practice this week and at 6:30 p.m. Friday when they host Newman in their second and final exhibition matchup.
“We’ve got to catch up quickly,” Mittie said. “At this time of year, it’s not really who you’re playing on Friday. It’s really about us getting better and getting better at the things we need to improve on. The players will be excited about Friday because they like the games. I’m more excited about practice here in preparation.”