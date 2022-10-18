KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last year’s Kansas State women’s basketball team was one of the best defensive squads in the Big 12, but ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Wildcats' defense is not where it needs to be.
“Unusually at this time of the year, the offense seems to be ahead of the defense right now,” said head coach Jeff Mittie at Big 12 media day on Tuesday. “That is really unusual.”
K-State was third in the conference in scoring defense last season, holding opponents to an average of 60.6 points per game. It was second in the Big 12 in blocked shots (5.15 per game) and third in opponent field-goal percentage (37.9%).
However, during the offseason, Mittie and his staff identified that the team needed to improve its on-ball defense.
The Wildcats have an incoming freshman class of four as well as three Power 5 transfers. Mittie said the newcomers meet some of K-State’s defensive needs, but it hasn’t been enough yet.
How does he know?
“I can score on them right now,” he said with a laugh. “...That’s a true story. They’ve absolutely been scored on by me in practice.”
One of the biggest blows to the Wildcats defense — and the team as a whole — has been the loss of 6-foot-6 All-America center Ayoka Lee, who will miss the entire 2022-23 season as she recovers from knee surgery.
A member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team last year, Lee is third in school history with 235 blocks. She led K-State and was second in the conference with 2.9 blocks per game in 2021-22, and was third in the Big 12 with 7.3 defensive rebounds per game.
Without Lee on the court, Mittie said the Wildcats will need to change their defensive approach.
“We’re going to have to defend the paint differently than a year ago,” he said. “We pretty much left our centers on an island down there.”
There’s another consequence of Lee’s absence: because she has been K-State’s primary scoring threat throughout her career, the Wildcats have had to devote a lot of time ahead of this season working to make its offensive more balanced.
As a result, the practice time spent on defense has been limited, and there hasn’t yet emerged a player to lead in that area.
“We don’t have an anchor right now; we’re taking on water a little bit,” Mittie said, adding that he can’t really fault anyone since the defense is the last thing K-State is installing.
Lee was that anchor previously, championing the defense not merely with her statistics but also with her experience and her ability to speak from that experience. Now that Lee has been sidelined, most of the leadership is coming from above the free-throw line.
While Mittie acknowledged the team’s defensive communication has improved in the past week of practice, he still needs to see his players speaking out from every position on the floor.
“When I see us talking overall, I think we’ll be a pretty good defensive team,” he said.